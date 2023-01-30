Pentera’s security validation platform enables Nuvias’ customers to identify and mitigate their true cybersecurity risk

Woking, UK – 30/01/23. Nuvias UK, an Infinigate Group company, today announced a partnership with Pentera, the category leader for Automated Security Validation, to become the company’s distribution partner across the UK. Nuvias will deliver Pentera’s platform across the enterprise market in the UK to support the growing need for automated security validation solutions.

Nuvias UK delivers a broad range of innovative cybersecurity services and solutions designed to enable customer success and accelerate partner and vendor growth. Its provision of leading-edge IT products and logistics management is supported by true value-added professional and business services.

“Working with an innovator like Pentera to identify and mitigate critical cybersecurity gaps is an exciting prospect. We value their real-world approach to security validation and look forward to adding this automated technology to our cybersecurity portfolio,” said Justin Griffiths, MD Infinigate UKI. “Building on the existing partnership with Cloud Distribution, part of the Infinigate Group, we are bringing this highly-demanded cybersecurity offering to a wide mix of partners, including SIs and SPs,” he added.

Pentera enables users to dramatically improve security readiness and ability to defend against cyber threats. Pentera emulates the real-world adversary techniques across the entire IT attack surface. The platform continuously challenges existing cybersecurity controls to provide security teams with an actionable roadmap to reduce their security exposure. Pentera provides an agentless, rapid-deployment approach that enables security teams to maintain confidence in their cyber resilience despite an ever expanding threat landscape.

Nuvias UK will support Pentera’s expansion in the UK with its pre and post-sales expertise, technical support, industry-leading training programme, full demonstration and proof of concept facilities and in-house marketing support.

“Nuvias UK is the logical choice to expand our channel reach, extending our audience across the enterprise segment,” said Steve Smith, AVP Sales UK&I at Pentera. “Our channel-centric approach is a winning strategy in the UK. The partnership with Nuvias, an Infinigate Group company, offers the value-added services and market intelligence tools to help identify the best opportunities for growth. We look forward to further developing our partnership.”

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group is a value-add distributor, fully committed to sustainable, leading-edge cybersecurity solutions. Founded in 1996 in Switzerland, it has grown to incorporate the entire EMEA region, with offices in 30 countries and partners in more than 50. Our more than 1,200 dedicated employees, half of them with in-depth technical knowledge, are passionate about best-of-breed cybersecurity, secure network and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise market segments, for on-premise and cloud-based IT infrastructure. The Infinigate Group relies on strong country organisations, which can adapt to the needs of their respective partners, MSSPs and vendors, by providing technical, marketing, sales and professional services. For additional information visit: http://www.infinigate.com/

Since 2022 Nuvias, Vuzion and Starlink are part of the Infinigate Group. Find out more about our new offerings at www.Nuvias.com, www.Vuzion.cloud and www.StarlinkME.net

About Pentera

Pentera is the category leader for Automated Security Validation, allowing every organisation to test with ease the integrity of all cybersecurity layers, unfolding true, current security exposures at any moment, at any scale. Thousands of security professionals and service providers around the world use Pentera to guide remediation and close security gaps before they are exploited. For more info, visit: pentera.io.