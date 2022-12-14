Agreement secures the data of millions of Australians that use realestate.com.au each month and the 16 other brands in REA Group’s network with powerful encryption

Australia, December 14, 2022 – REA Group, a publicly-traded real estate company with more than 2,000 employees working across Australia, has signed a new two-year deal with Odaseva, the leading enterprise data protection platform for Salesforce, to backup its 114 million records and secure them with strong encryption. The REA Group houses 17 brands in its network, including realestate.com.au, which hosts more than 12 million Australians each month on its platform.

REA Group aims to change how the world experiences property by improving the buying, selling, and renting experiences at every stage through rich content, data and insights, property valuation estimates, and home financing solutions. Salesforce is at the heart of REA Group’s Australian operations, which uses Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and Revenue Cloud to power its customer interactions.

REA Group prioritized security when selecting a data management platform, requiring that the backup and restore solution provide strong encryption as a core component of its Disaster Recovery plan. That meant storing the data within Australian borders per data residency requirements and keeping customer data for seven years.

"Protecting our customer’s data is our north star. We live digitally, and our customers can sign property agreements within a matter of minutes online, so it is crucial that we wrap this data in levels of encryption that surpass the industry standard,” said Mark Laing, Senior Salesforce Administrator at REA Group. “Odaseva not only offers five levels of encryption and data residency within Australia, but the platform is so efficient that it saves me a full day every month in data backup time.”

“Data breaches in Australia have been on the rise for some time, so ensuring compliance with data residency laws and providing peace of mind to the IT team is critical to our customers,” said Matthew Johnson, Vice President of Sales at Odaseva, who is based in Australia. “The REA Group is on a mission to change how people experience property through digital engagements. So, it is paramount that it applies the highest level of protection to its customers’ data.”

About Odaseva

Odaseva is the leading Enterprise Data Protection Platform for Salesforce customers. Designed for large data volumes and complex data models, Odaseva offers Salesforce architects and platform owners the most powerful tools available to solve the problems at the foundation of the Salesforce data value chain: backup & restore, archiving, data compliance and data automation. Global industry leaders like Schneider Electric and Manulife rely on Odaseva to never lose more than 15 minutes of work, scale without system performance failure, automate data compliance globally, and accelerate DevOps through data reuse —with the strongest security, power, control, and governance available.

