SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 23, 2023 - Odaseva, the leading Enterprise Data Protection Platform for Salesforce, announced today that it has successfully completed an IRAP assessment at the ‘PROTECTED’ classification level. This milestone represents a tangible demonstration of Odaseva’s continuous security culture, and the global organization’s ability to operate in highly regulated spaces including the public sector, healthcare, and financial services.

The Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP), governed by the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), provides a comprehensive framework for an independent assessment of the implementation, appropriateness, and effectiveness of an enterprise’s security controls and handling of sensitive data against the ACSC Information Security Manual (ISM).

Complying with the ISM demonstrates that organizations like Odaseva have the proper policies and controls for security in place that meet the Australian Government’s information security requirements.

"Odaseva’s IRAP assessment is an additional evidence of our continued commitment to security and customer trust, our number one value, already demonstrated by our SOC2 Type II compliance and ISO27001 certification,” says Arnaud Treps, CISO at Odaseva. “The ISM that is the heart of IRAP is a solid framework covering a wide range of security principles, from governance to technical controls, to protect systems and data from cyber threats.”

Odaseva engaged with firm CyberCX for IRAP assessment

Odaseva partnered with esteemed audit firm CyberCX, a leading provider of professional cyber security services across Australia and New Zealand that engages with large enterprises such as AWS for their IRAP assessments. The process included a gap assessment and recommendations to align Odaseva’s practices with the requirements of the Australian government.

Odaseva’s history of partnering with rigorous auditors for security compliance has in the past included selecting EY for ISO27001 certification and SOC2 compliance.

IRAP assessment aligns with Odaseva’s growing footprint in APAC

The successful completion of the IRAP assessment is an escalation of Odaseva’s expanding footprint in the APAC region, which also includes executives in strategic roles based in Australia, and a growing list of enterprise customers in the region including REA Group, Transport for NSW, Australian Network on Disability, and Autism CRC.

“IRAP demonstrates that we have the processes that bring efficient controls aligned with the state-of-the-art in the industry,” says Matt Johnston, VP, Sales at Odaseva. “This will provide the platform for Odaseva to partner with Australian government entities to help them secure data, allowing us to bring the best of our data security capabilities to the APAC region.”

