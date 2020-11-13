Sophia Antipolis, France, 13 November 2020 – Internet of Things (IoT) technologies will be tested for how easily they interact with each other in the latest in a series of events hosted by the global IoT standards initiative oneM2M and the EU-funded InDiCo project.

oneM2M and InDiCo have collaborated with international standardization players to host a number of events and initiatives over the past years to deliver, amongst other things, the creation of a oneM2M standard online training course, the creation of new tests in line with the latest release of the oneM2M standards (TS-0013) and the development of a new test platform enabling fully online and remote testing.

“oneM2M is bringing together the IoT community to promote global standards and provide a platform that will enable collaboration without borders,” said Laurent Velez, Technical Officer at oneM2M. “With backing from the InDiCo project, we will further work towards a secure and scalable IoT, with unparalleled interoperability. Our joint events will provide an invaluable opportunity to discuss the progress of the IoT and determine how oneM2M’s interworking capabilities can be leveraged for the next steps in its development.”

The InDiCo project is an initiative to help the EU and its partner countries, including India, Brazil, South Korea, China, Japan and the United States, build mutual understanding and approaches to digital policies, regulatory frameworks, and standardization models for ICT, with IoT being part of the technical priorities.

oneM2M and InDiCo’s latest event was an online workshop and training held at the Shandong Computer Science Center (SCSC) in Shandong, China with the support of the China Communication Standards Association (CCSA) from November 11-13, 2020. The next virtual event – hosted by oneM2M founding partners TTA and ETSI also in the context of the InDiCo project – is taking place from November 16 to 27 and will give organisations implementing the oneM2M standard the opportunity to test their products’ interoperability and check end-to-end functionality via oneM2M interfaces. This part of a roadmap, with further events planned, including hackathons, tutorials and workshops in collaboration with India, South Korea, Brazil and Japan.

“The InDiCo project acts as a catalyst to identify and develop common policy and regulatory approaches as well as to achieve technical harmonisation through standardization between the EU and its international partners. Ultimately, this means we can develop common standards supporting common visions and policies, creating a bigger and open market for IoT applications and devices worldwide,” said Xavier Piednoir, InDiCo Project Manager and Head of External Relations at ETSI. “In an increasingly connected world, the development of the digital economy calls for increased collaboration on ICT by the EU and its partners. This begins with a mutual understanding and the sharing of best practices regarding policies and the related technologies and develops into common work on standards. These events, in collaboration with oneM2M, are an instrument to help achieve this by help connecting Europe and partner regions through technical and non-technical events.”

For more information and to register for the virtual Interop event – which is open to both oneM2M member and non-member companies with oneM2M implementations – please visit: https://www.onem2m.org/news-events/eventsmenu/events/7th-onem2m-interoperability-event

For more information about oneM2M, please visit www.onem2m.org.

About oneM2M

oneM2M is the global standards initiative that covers requirements, architecture, API specifications, security solutions and interoperability for Machine-to-Machine and IoT technologies. oneM2M was formed in 2012 and consists of eight of the world's preeminent standards development organizations: ARIB (Japan), ATIS (U.S.), CCSA (China), ETSI (Europe), TIA (U.S.), TSDSI (India), TTA (Korea), and TTC (Japan), together with industry fora and consortia (GlobalPlatform) and over 200 member organizations. oneM2M specifications provide a framework to support applications and services such as the smart grid, connected car, home automation, public safety, and health. oneM2M actively encourages industry associations and forums with specific application requirements to participate in oneM2M, in order to ensure that the solutions developed support their specific needs. For more information, including how to join and participate in oneM2M, see: www.onem2m.org.

About InDiCo project

The International Digital Cooperation - ICT Standardisation is a three-year project started in 2018.

Launched by the Foreign Policy Instrument (FPI) service of the European Commission, the project aims to organize and support actions at both political and technical level.

By fostering connections between technical communities, policy makers and standardization players, InDiCo will boost shared visions of a digital society and of the importance of common standards, paving the way for increased collaboration.

For more information, and to learn about upcoming activities, please visit: www.indico-ictstandards.eu