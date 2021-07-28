Sophia Antipolis, France, 28 July 2021: oneM2M is currently finalizing a set of specifications for Release 4 of the standard while conducting parallel work on features to include in Release 5. Some of the new features under discussion include the topics of AI for Internet of Things (IoT) systems, tools for data licensing and, controls to guarantee adherence to privacy regulation such as GDPR and PIPA (Korea). Participation in oneM2M’s technical standardization activities is open to organizations across the world and provides a forum to exchange knowledge and discuss emerging trends that will drive future IoT innovation.

The new developments come at a time when the IoT market is maturing as industry groups focus on innovative and repeatable solutions for smart buildings, smart city, and smart home domains, among others. These build on earlier efforts to engineer low-cost hardware and connectivity services for IoT data. Now, the availability of data is spurring the IoT industry to identify new opportunities and sources of value. Data sharing and technologies that enable privacy controls are two new frontiers for IoT systems. They represent new requirements for building interoperable, scalable, and more sophisticated IoT solutions.

oneM2M logo

“oneM2M’s standards release cycle provides a framework to improve existing specifications based on interoperability testing events. The framework also helps to address new use cases and industry requirements while providing a roadmap for implementation and commercialization purposes. As we embark on planning for Release 5, we welcome industry contributions at our next technical plenaries from August 30 to September 17 (virtual format) and November 29 to December 3 (hybrid format)”, said Roland Hechwartner, Chair of the oneM2M Technical Plenary.

Building on the contributions of more than 250 member organisations, oneM2M specifications provide a technical framework to support end-to-end IoT systems, applications, and services. These have been developed in an open and collaborative environment, with a clear governance framework. oneM2M’s general-purpose architecture and family of developer tools are applicable across a wide range of application domains. oneM2M avoids competing standardization efforts, both at the technical and geographic-market levels. In combination with cross-vendor interoperability testing and a global certification framework, these factors foster trust in oneM2M specifications. In addition, all oneM2M Technical Specifications and reports are accessible in the public domain and at no charge.

For more information on oneM2M’s current work, visit: www.oneM2M.org.

ENDS

About oneM2M

oneM2M is the global standards initiative that covers requirements, architecture, API specifications, security solutions and interoperability for Machine-to-Machine and IoT technologies. oneM2M was formed in 2012 and consists of eight of the world's preeminent standards development organizations: ARIB (Japan), ATIS (U.S.), CCSA (China), ETSI (Europe), TIA (U.S.), TSDSI (India), TTA (Korea), and TTC (Japan), together with industry fora or consortia (GlobalPlatform) and over 200 member organizations. oneM2M specifications provide a framework to support applications and services such as the smart grid, connected car, home automation, public safety, and health. oneM2M actively encourages industry associations and forums with specific application requirements to participate in oneM2M, in order to ensure that the solutions developed support their specific needs. For more information, including how to join and participate in oneM2M, see: www.onem2m.org.

PR Contact

James Page

James.Page@proactive-pr.com

+44 (0) 7824 152 086