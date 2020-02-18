Both parties are aligning their work to deliver on their vision of developing an open, interoperable, secure IoT ecosystem

Sophia Antipolis, France, 18 February, 2020: oneM2M, the global standards body for the Internet of Things (IoT), has today announced it is working with the IoT Connectivity Alliance (ICA), an open STD alliance initialised by Alibaba Group, Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, and IoT partners, to widen industry collaboration and speed up the development of universal IoT standards.

Under the agreement, the two organisations will work closely together and provide access to each other’s specifications, both in draft and final form. Invitations to each of the forum’s member meetings will also be extended, allowing increased collaboration between oneM2M member companies and ICA members to further advance the development of new industry standards.

“The ICA is currently seeing significant momentum as its market becomes more relevant and is working with a large number of companies,” said Josef Blanz, Senior Director, Technical Standards, at Qualcomm and Vice Chair Technical Plenary and Industry Liaison Committee Chair at oneM2M. “The ICA’s use and evolution of the Alibaba Cloud and standards and technologies presents a really interesting opportunity to expand oneM2M’s specifications to support interworking with technologies across the ICA’s ecosystem. We look forward to working alongside ICA as we continue to develop a universal standard for the IoT.”

Within ICA’s large ecosystem there is a growing interest to investigate deployments of standards-compliant technologies and improvements regarding interoperability. As part of the collaboration, oneM2M’s goal is to harmonise information models used to interact with connected devices and applications in the IoT.

"oneM2M and the ICA share the same commitment in building a more interoperable and healthy IoT ecosystem by developing universal IoT standards," said Dapeng Liu, Senior Standardisation Expert at Alibaba Group and General Secretary of ICA. "As an alliance working closely with China IoT industry, ICA is pushing for data model standardisation for the interoperability of IoT devices. We believe the collaboration with oneM2M is able to bring fruitful results of building universal IoT standards.”

About oneM2M

oneM2M is the global standards initiative that covers requirements, architecture, API specifications, security solutions and interoperability for Machine-to-Machine and IoT technologies. oneM2M was formed in 2012 and consists of eight of the world's preeminent standards development organizations: ARIB (Japan), ATIS (U.S.), CCSA (China), ETSI (Europe), TIA (U.S.), TSDSI (India), TTA (Korea), and TTC (Japan), together with industry fora or consortia (GlobalPlatform) and over 200 member organizations. oneM2M specifications provide a framework to support applications and services such as the smart grid, connected car, home automation, public safety, and health. oneM2M actively encourages industry associations and forums with specific application requirements to participate in oneM2M, in order to ensure that the solutions developed support their specific needs. For more information, including how to join and participate in oneM2M, see: www.onem2m.org.

