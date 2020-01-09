Global IoT specifications will support interworking between a range of verticals, including smart home, smart cities and Industry 4.0

Washington DC, US, 09 January 2020: oneM2M, the global Internet of Things (IoT) standard, has provided insight into its next set of IoT specifications – Release 4 – and how it will enable operators to unlock new and enhanced vertical IoT implementations, such as the smart home, smart cities and Industry 4.0.

Building on Release 3, oneM2M’s latest set of specifications will provide ontologies for smart city services, Public Warning Service Enablement, Vehicular Domain Enablement, Industrial Domain Enablement such as OPC-UA model mapping and Railway Domain Enablement, as well as interworking via industry standards such as Modbus.

Set to be published in Q4 of 2020, Release 4 will provide feature enhancement for security, semantics and 3GPP Interworking, as well as system optimisation of oneM2M’s systems. Service provisioning and pooling of Fog/Edge Computing services will also be addressed within Release 4.

“The IoT has grown tremendously and now spans a broad range of vertical markets,” said Roland Hechwartner, Technical Plenary Chair at oneM2M. “Consequently, standards need to evolve with this expansion to avoid fragmentation between different industries. Release 4 will build on our previous releases and tailor our standard for specific verticals, such as smart cities, smart home devices and Industrial applications. This will enable the industry to support and meet the demands, purposes and security requirements of vertical IoT implementations.”

Release 4 will also further develop oneM2M’s Smart Device Template (SDT) which provides a simple, modular and agnostic framework to enable service providers to seamlessly manage applications and devices in the home as well as cross domain (e.g. industry, smart cities). As a result of its abstraction layer approach, the SDT allows applications in the cloud and on a domain specific network to be isolated from local network protocols and device drivers, enabling applications to communicate easily with smart devices.

This comes following the publication of its Release 3 specifications in September 2018, which dramatically enhanced 3GPP interworking for cellular IoT services, opening up new capabilities for operators to unlock value in industrial and smart home applications.

oneM2M’s meetings are open to new members who are interested in getting involved and would like to submit their ideas in regard to IoT development. For more information on oneM2M, please visit: http://www.onem2m.org/.

ENDS

About oneM2M

oneM2M is the global standards initiative that covers requirements, architecture, API specifications, security solutions and interoperability for Machine-to-Machine and IoT technologies. oneM2M was formed in 2012 and consists of eight of the world's preeminent standards development organizations: ARIB (Japan), ATIS (U.S.), CCSA (China), ETSI (Europe), TIA (U.S.), TSDSI (India), TTA (Korea), and TTC (Japan), together with industry fora or consortia (GlobalPlatform) and over 200 member organizations. oneM2M specifications provide a framework to support applications and services such as the smart grid, connected car, home automation, public safety, and health. oneM2M actively encourages industry associations and forums with specific application requirements to participate in oneM2M, in order to ensure that the solutions developed support their specific needs. For more information, including how to join and participate in oneM2M, see: www.onem2m.org.

PR Contact

Jayne Brooks

Jayne.Brooks@proactive-pr.com

+44 (0) 1636 704 888