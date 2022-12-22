This December Orange Genie held a reverse advent calendar event to support the most vulnerable in their local community

United Kingdom, December 2022 In the first three weeks of December 2022, Orange Genie staff have been taking part in a reverse advent calendar event, the proceeds from which they have donated to a food bank in their home town of Aylesbury.

Where a traditional advent calendar involves the participant receiving a small gift each day in the run-up to Christmas, a reverse advent calendar flips this around and encourages daily donations during the festive season.

Orange Genie ran their event in the first two weeks of December, to ensure donations would be at the food bank in time for the festive period. After taking advice from the foodbank, the event organisers made suggestions for which items could be donated each day, but all donations were gratefully accepted. The event was a resounding success, and Orange Genie delivered more than 100kg of food donations to the foodbank.

Orange Genie’s Chief Commercial Officer, Dan Moss said, “Our local food banks provide a vital service to our community, helping our most vulnerable people get through the most difficult times, and we know the festive season can be particularly hard for many. We are deeply proud of our amazing staff, who have once again demonstrated their kindness and generosity.”

