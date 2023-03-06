A range of edge technologies and AI-powered solutions for retail and the supply chain will be on show from Panasonic and Blue Yonder.

Bracknell, UK. 6th March 2023 – With an increasingly competitive retail sector in which supply chain logistics is becoming ever more critical, Panasonic Connect Europe will be demonstrating its wide range of technology solutions for the retail sector at the Retail Technology show in Olympia London on April 26-27th.

A docked G2 installed on a forklift

Solutions on display will include Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL), rugged mobile computing equipment for warehouse picking and forklift logistics through to supply chain wide AI-powered software from Panasonic company Blue Yonder.

“Retailers are leading the business world in their adoption of technology to improve customer engagement, cut costs, and more effectively manage their supply chains,” said Mike Willett, TOUGHBOOK sector lead for Retail, Logistics & Manufacturing, UK&I. “Panasonic has a range of solutions to help retail continue that innovation by embracing the latest in edge technologies and AI. We look forward to discussing with customers how they can use these technologies and tap into our consulting and system integration skills to overcome their latest challenges.”

Panasonic Connect and Blue Yonder address the technological challenges facing the retail industry. This includes optimised in-store processes for creating and managing lifecycle pricing, cutting-edge Commerce and Order Management (OMS) microservice solutions, electronic shelf labels that benefit both the customer and frontline worker, and the latest in grocery order fulfilment including smart locker systems.

Panasonic Connect and Blue Yonder will showcase their joint innovative capabilities at their Retail Technology Show stand with several live demos:

• TOUGHBOOK: Test the newest Panasonic Connect TOUGHBOOK models in combination with applications and customised accessories dedicated to making the jobs of warehouse and retail store workforces easier. For rugged mobile computing devices (notebooks, tablets, and handhelds), TOUGHBOOK sets the industry standard, providing devices that are customisable for the needs of mobile workers.

• Commerce and OMS Microservice Solutions: Trying to resolve today’s complex retail challenges is more difficult if retailers have siloed capabilities. Blue Yonder’s Commerce and Order Management (OMS) microservice solutions redefine how commerce happens – delivering meaningful customer experiences and removing lengthy upgrades and technical obstacles that get in the way of business transformation.

• Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL): Booth visitors can see some of the newest applications for Panasonic Connect’s electronic shelf labels. ESL removes the mundane daily task list, allowing frontline workers to focus on the customer and in-store experience while retailers ensure price updates can be made at the touch of a button. With offices all over Europe, Panasonic Connect is a leading installation and service partner for electronic shelf labels.

• Pricing: Determining the right price is key for retailers – especially in today’s world of unpredictable demand, market changes, and mounting data. Retailers need the ability to use automated insights to understand what factors influence customer demand, as well as how to use that data to determine their pricing strategies. Blue Yonder’s Luminate Pricing Lifecycle, powered by AI/ML, understands the influencing factors and makes optimal pricing decisions across the product lifecycle.

• Temperature-Sensitive Smart Lockers: These lockers are ideal for heated food deliveries or chilled and frozen groceries and can be easily integrated with pick & collect solutions from the web or an app.

Visit Panasonic Connect Europe at the Retail Technology show at Stand 6G30.

