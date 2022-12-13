Deploy one simple application and management services solution for every smart edge gateway device, legacy to modern

Cloud-native, open source, containerized management and monetizable app store experience

Best in class applications and value added services that today’s end customers seek

LONDON, ENGLAND – December 13, 2022 – Pantacor today announced its industry-first “any device, any manufacturer” containerized app store and services management solution specifically engineered for lightweight edge devices, from legacy to modern. To reinforce its commitment to align with – and actively contribute its extensive field experience toward – the forthcoming WT-492 Software-Based Architecture for the App-Enabled Services Gateway Design Principles standard, Pantacor has joined Broadband Forum as Principal Member.

Pantacor’s announcement comes in collaboration with industry and Broadband Forum member premise edge device and chipset manufacturers in response to operator demand to break down traditional hardware lifecycle maintenance and extensibility challenges to deliver single solution, modern cloud-native remote management and app store capabilities to every device, legacy to modern – regardless of the manufacturer.

“We heard two things loud and clear from the service provider (CSP) community: one, give us a platform that delivers modern containerized management to every edge device, regardless its manufacturer, chipset, or generation – and two, give us an easily deployable, monetizable app store that developers will flock to and customers will love. We’re excited to formally partner with Broadband Forum and its member constituents to help drive the direction of the WT-492 specification and build on Broadband Forum’s revolutionary USP [TR-369] protocol and TR-069, while continuing to evolve Pantacor’s offerings in step with our partner community’s top priorities,” said Ricardo Mendoza, Pantacor Co-Founder and CEO.

“We are delighted to welcome Pantacor as a Principal Member at Broadband Forum and we look forward to their contributions in our Broadband User Services (BUS) Work Area,” said Craig Thomas, Vice President Strategic Marketing and Business Development at Broadband Forum. “By collaborating with other technology vendors and service and app provider members in the BUS Work Area, it will ensure that Pantacor can implement its innovative solutions to help accelerate the evolution of WT-492 and future app-enabled services standards.”

- ENDS -

About Pantacor

As an actively contributing member of the CSP and open source Linux communities, Pantacor embraces its important role at the intersection of innovation and collaboration and is fueled by solving your challenges.

To learn more about how Pantacor can help you supercharge your device ecosystem revenues and deliver next generation services that delight your customers, reach out to us at https://pantacor.com/bbf today.

About the Broadband Forum

Broadband Forum is the communications industry’s leading open standards development organization focused on accelerating broadband innovation, standards, and ecosystem development. Our members’ passion – delivering on the promise of broadband by enabling smarter and faster broadband networks and a thriving broadband ecosystem.

Broadband Forum is an open, non-profit industry organization composed of the industry’s leading broadband operators, vendors, thought leaders who are shaping the future of broadband, and observers who closely track our progress. Its work to date has been the foundation for broadband’s global proliferation and innovation. For example, the Forum’s flagship TR-069 CPE WAN Management Protocol has nearly 1 billion installations worldwide.

Broadband Forum’s projects span across 5G, Connected Home, Cloud, and Access. Its working groups collaborate to define best practices for global networks, enable new revenue-generating service and content delivery, establish technology migration strategies, and engineer critical device, service & development management tools in the home and business IP networking infrastructure. We develop multi-service broadband packet networking specifications addressing architecture, device and service management, software data models, interoperability and certification in the broadband market.

Our free technical reports and white papers can be found at https://www.broadband-forum.org/.

Follow us on Twitter @Broadband_Forum and LinkedIn.