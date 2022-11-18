Paysend joins elite list as a winner of Deloitte’s UK Technology Fast 50

1,100+% growth makes Paysend one of the UK’s fastest growing tech companies

Paysend recognised for second year in a row on UK Technology Fast 50 list

LONDON – 18 NOVEMBER 2022 – Paysend, the UK-based fintech with 6 million customers, has been announced a winner of Deloitte’s UK Technology Fast 50, ranking as the 8th fastest growing FinTech company in the UK by revenue growth. Paysend achieved this thanks to 1,184% growth in revenues.

Now in its twenty-fifth year, Deloitte’s UK Technology Fast 50 is one of the UK’s foremost technology award programmes. Celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship, the ranking recognises the country’s fastest growing companies based on revenue growth over the past four years. Previous winners include Revolut, Transferwise and GoCardless.

Ronnie Millar, CEO at Paysend, said: “Over the past 12 months Paysend’s people have worked tirelessly, delivering growth through what has been a challenging year for global markets and companies all around the world. Paysend has weathered the storm well and we’ve seen the business evolve in many exciting ways, including the launch of new B2B and Enterprise solutions, partnerships with Deel and Currencycloud, continued growth in our core card-to-card payments business, and the opening of a new technology hub in Belgrade, Serbia.”

Alex Nicolaus, Chief People Officer at Paysend, said: “We’re extremely proud to be a significant part of the UK fintech story for the role we play in connecting millions of ordinary people and businesses to increase financial inclusion worldwide. It’s an honor for Paysend to be recognised by Deloitte for a second year as one of the UK’s fastest growing fintechs and I’d like to thank Duncan and the team at Deloitte for their continued support of the fintech sector in the UK.”

Duncan Down, lead partner for the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 programme, said: “The exceptional growth of this year’s Fast 50 is a marker of the ongoing strength and resilience of the UK’s technology industry, which continues to thrive despite considerable headwinds. Deloitte’s 2022 Fast 50 awards showcase the talent and innovation in the UK’s technology industry today.”

ABOUT PAYSEND

Paysend is a next generation integrated global payment ecosystem, enabling consumers and businesses to pay and send money online anywhere, anyhow and in any currency. Paysend is UK-based and has global reach having been created in April 2017 with the clear mission to change how money is moved around the world. Paysend currently supports cross-network operability globally across Mastercard, Visa, China UnionPay and local ACH and payment schemes, providing over 40 payment methods for online SMEs.

Paysend can send money to over 170 countries worldwide and has attracted six million consumers to its platform. As a global end-to-end payment platform, Paysend has its own global network of banks and international and local payment systems and has partnerships with the major international card networks Visa, Mastercard and China Union Pay as a principal member and certified processor. Paysend Enterprise solutions power global payments networks for the largest enterprises and help them to send fast, reliable and secure payouts to cards, accounts and wallets in over 170 countries.



ABOUT DELOITTE

In this press release references to “Deloitte” are references to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”) a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms. Deloitte LLP is a subsidiary of Deloitte NSE LLP, which is a member firm of DTTL, and is among the UK's leading professional services firms. The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.

ABOUT THE DELOITTE UK TECHNOLOGY FAST 50

The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 is one of the UK’s foremost technology award programmes. Now in its 25th year, it is a ranking of the country’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies, based on revenue growth over the last four years. The UK Fast 50 awards are all about growth driven by leading intellectual property and are a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship. Previous winners have come from across the UK, are both large and small, and included some of the most dynamic players in all areas of technology, from IoT to biotech, digital media technology to life sciences, fintech to software and clean energy to telecommunications.

