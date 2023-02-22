Sorted’s return platform provides a logistical framework to overcome Brexit challenges

SaaS innovation meets reCommerce brand to provide tech for good

London, UK; 22nd February, 2023: RESPONSIBLE, the global reCommerce circularity platform, has selected Delivery Experience Platform Sorted to revolutionise its flexible overseas returns, solving new challenges brought on by Brexit and rising customer expectations.

RESPONSIBLE partners with premium fashion, streetwear and outdoor brands, such as RÆBURN and Haglöfs to help them take accountability for their products in a sustainable way. RESPONSIBLE refurbishes and resells brand products, as well as Buying Back unwanted clothes from customers to refurbish and resell.

With Brexit rewriting the rules of logistics, the Belfast-based RESPONSIBLE was confronted with the challenge of conducting returns from Northern Ireland to Great Britain without any roadblocks. With its Delivery Experience Platform, Sorted was not only able to close this gap, but simplify the returns process, cutting out complex and manual processes and automating the sending of return labels.

With RESPONSIBLE shipping unique and non-replaceable products, the company needed a flexible returns solution that could track any damages. Sorted offers an agile solution to this problem, empowering the company to track deliveries and returns, ensuring the customer is always at the centre of the journey.

Taylor May Woolsey van Maasdijk, Operations Director at RESPONSIBLE, commented: “We had a great opportunity through the Northern Ireland protocol to serve both the European Union and Great Britain. However, with the implementation of Brexit, reaching our customers in Great Britain became a tricky and complex process. Sorted is the only company that could provide the technology to truly solve the logistics challenges caused by Brexit. It’s crucial for us to offer a flexible returns solution and support our customers during these constantly evolving times.”

Carmen Carey, CEO of Sorted, added: “RESPONSIBLE is paving the way for the fashion industry with its circular approach, a concept that is shaking up the industry for the better. It’s fantastic to see sustainability initiatives like this in full force, and we are thrilled to be a part of the journey. We look forward to seeing our partnership evolve as we support the growth of the company with frictionless returns.”

The collaboration between Sorted and RESPONSIBLE proves that technology can drive positive change for the fashion industry.

-END-

About RESPONSIBLE

RESPONSIBLE is a global circularity platform powered by advanced proprietary technology. The company is on a mission to scale circularity by offering solutions across the product life cycle and a premium take on reCommerce. RESPONSIBLE partners with leading brands through a Buy Back loyalty program; and a state-of-the-art refurbishment service that ensures the customer experience is as good as buying new. RESPONSIBLE is headquartered in Belfast, Northern Ireland; with satellite offices in London, New York, and California. Refurbishment, repair, and fulfilment specialists are located throughout the UK and Europe. Follow @get.responsible on social.

Shana Frahm, RESPONSIBLE

shana@responsible.us

WhatsApp/Mobile U.S. +1.323.855.9884

About Sorted

In today’s delivery landscape, good experiences simply aren’t good enough. It takes an outstanding delivery experience to differentiate.

Sorted’s Delivery Experience supports retailers in providing exceptional delivery experiences and analysing post-purchase performance. It empowers customers to track deliveries and returns or exchange parcels effortlessly.

Founded more than a decade ago and recognised as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe by the Financial Times, Sorted delivers transformational tech on a global scale. Trusted by leading retailers - such as ASOS and Asda – Sorted helps brands to make five-star delivery experiences their superpower.

www.sorted.com

@SortedOfficial

Media contact

Victoria Hourigan. vhourigan@thecommsco.com / 07584 769496