Las Vegas, January 11, 2022 – The prpl Foundation, an organization dedicated to open-source and open-APIs for carrier-grade CPE, today announced the completion of its 2021 acceleration effort with the official release of the prplOS v2 software platform. prplOS is the reference platform upon which prpl’s other platform-independent assets combine to form its prplWare open-source software suite. prplWare enables triple-play operators to deploy carrier-grade open-source CPE to serve as an Application/Service Delivery Platform for efficient distribution and management of innovative home services to their customers.

The President of prpl Foundation, Dr. Len Dauphinee, said, “After an accelerated prplWare development effort in 2021, we are excited that 2022 will see our next ambitious plans roll out.” He added, “Several Tier-1 operators are already building solutions, and we will see field trials and deployments this year.”

The new software builds future-proof architecture, adding key features such as Switch, Ethernet, GPON, and Wi-Fi support on major chipsets, interface management, WAN mode infrastructure code, user management, firewalls, and remote management with APIs and a WebUI.

2021 also saw the prpl Foundation attract new members, including three heavyweight operators, and industry players such as software vendors, application developers, and hardware manufacturers. The prpl Foundation materializes the efficient collaboration of operators and industry players to deliver an open-source platform base for new innovative home services that will emerge in 2022.

With the Gateway operating system and all the components in place to manage the home network, 2022 will, among other projects, see the prpl Foundation accelerate the development of its implementation of prplMesh, the Wi-Fi subsystem of the prplWare platform, so that operators can deploy their own mesh solutions based on open-source foundations.

The prpl Foundation is all about open APIs and open-source to drive scalability. We invite new members to collaborate in eight working groups to drive the open-source CPE community. Membership levels are available at Silver, Gold, and Platinum levels, offering inclusive options for the broader ecosystem.

prpl representatives demonstrated the prplOS v2 solution at CES, last week. Several prpl community member organizations were also present, including Airties, embedUR, F-secure, Kaon, and SoftAtHome.

About the prpl Foundation

The prpl Foundation is a collaborative community dedicated to open-source and open APIs, focusing on carrier-grade software for Broadband Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) as specified by Operator members. prpl Foundation brings together Service Providers, OEMs, system integrators, chip vendors, and application developers to harmonize home network architecture, then commonize a reference implementation of standardized open-source infrastructure built atop Open-APIs. prpl enables a service delivery ecosystem including innovative 3rd -party applications that can be quickly and easily deployed across different CPE platforms.