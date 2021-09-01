prpl Foundation to deliver a major release of prplWare, the Open-Source carrier-grade Broadband CPE Platform by end of year 2021

Wakefield, Massachusetts, 01 September, 2021 – With the impetus and significant funding from more heavyweight operators, prpl Foundation accelerates delivery of the first carrier-grade Open-Source stack for Broadband CPE, prplWare, for release by year-end.

prplWare is an Open-Source stack that harmonizes Broadband CPE interfaces with Open Standard APIs, serving as base implementation for Operator CPE firmware. This software stack drives the deployment of In-Home Services such as Wi-Fi Alliance’s EasyMesh standard or Broadband Forum USP. It also comprises a Hybrid Application Environment also named Life Cycle Management (LCM) for enhanced and flexible field operations to implement App Store with the paradigm of "write once, deploy many" and software architecture based on containers. To accomplish this, prplWare offers standardized high-level APIs based on Broadband Forum standards (e.g. TR-369, TR-181) and a first version of low-level API for easier App deployment and easy portability.

This approach offers multiple advantages such as better quality, room for innovation at the application level or operational benefits, for example, the ability to maintain critical services during software updates.

Together, the prpl Foundation membership have committed funding to deliver the prplWare roadmap with bi-monthly milestones and a significant new release at the end of 2021. This new release will be used by Operators for their next-generation devices. SoftAtHome, with over a decade of experience in CPE software, was chosen as the primary code developer and code maintainer for prplWare.

prpl Foundation, the community-driven consortium dedicated to harmonizing home network architecture, will accelerate service provider capabilities. Its 40 worldwide members contribute to work programs delivering open-source reference implementations of common infrastructure. The prpl Foundation welcomes new members to collaborate with the open-source CPE community.

Dr. Dauphinee, prpl Foundation President, explained, “Our members are playing a vital role in overcoming home networking challenges much more quickly than if they tried to achieve this alone. It is critical to have a community driven by Operators in the software stack addressing common challenges in the home network. A standard framework for a carrier-grade software stack matches the needs of CSPs that also enables them to differentiate services and add software onto it as required.”

As end-user expectations continue to rise, the momentum of meshing and orchestrating devices in the home will accelerate innovative hybrid features leveraging both the Cloud and embedded software.

About the prpl Foundation

The prpl Foundation is a collaborative community dedicated to Open-Source and Open-APIs, with particular focus on carrier-grade software for Broadband Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) as specified by Operator members. prpl Foundation brings together Service Providers, OEMs, system integrators, chip vendors, and application developers to harmonize home network architecture, then commonize a reference implementation of standardized Open-Source infrastructure built atop Open-APIs. prpl is enabling a Service Delivery Ecosystem including innovative 3rd-party applications that can be quickly and easily deployed across different CPE platforms. Its 40 members worldwide include BT, Claro, Dish, DTAG, Orange, Verizon, and Vodafone.

More information at https://prplFoundation.org/

prpl Press Contact: press@prplfoundation.org