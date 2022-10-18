First demos by SoftAtHome leveraging prpl Foundation prplWare stack during prpl Summit 2022, taking place in Amsterdam on October 20th

Amsterdam – October 18, 2022 – The prpl Foundation, an organization dedicated to open-source and open-APIs for carrier-grade CPE, and SoftAtHome, an independent software company for broadband, video, and analytics, will jointly demo new SoftAtHome solutions leveraging prplWare, the prpl Foundation stack. Demos will be presented during the prpl Summit 2022 at the Novotel Amsterdam City on October 20th, 2022. The prpl Foundation is pleased to announce SoftAtHome as a Premium sponsor of this year's prpl Summit.

The prpl Summit 2022 is where all industry leaders committed to CPE open-source are gathered to collaborate and network.

Member of the prpl Foundation since 2016, SoftAtHome has been one of the key contributors to the prpl Foundation products prplOS, prplMesh, and prplLCM gathered into prplWare.

SoftAtHome solutions include Eyes’ON for analytics, Wifi’ON for smart Wi-Fi, Things’ON for IoT management, Secure’ON for security, and SoftAtHome’s LCM/Appstore solution. These all leverage prpl Foundation stacks and help operators transform the gateway into a full-service platform for the connected home with a shortened time-to-market.

“We are delighted to showcase our innovative solution leveraging prplWare as a new milestone for Open-Source”, said David Viret-Lange, CEO of SoftAtHome. “We want to convince the Operators that prpl is the way forward for them. Thanks to open-source, Operators can differentiate themselves with innovative services rather than fighting for commoditized software.”

“At the prpl Foundation, we are committed to building a complete open-source-based, carrier-grade ecosystem of solutions for Operator CPE”, added Len Dauphinee, President of the prpl Foundation. “We welcome SoftAtHome, a firm believer of open-source, as Premium sponsor of this year’s Summit, where at least 100 attendees are expected. SoftAtHome actively contributes, alongside the prpl Foundation, to work in favor of open-source CPEs.”

About the prpl Foundation

The prpl Foundation is a collaborative community dedicated to open-source and open APIs, focusing on carrier-grade software for Broadband Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) as specified by Operator members. prpl Foundation brings together Service Providers, OEMs, system integrators, chip vendors, and application developers to harmonize home network architecture, then commonizes a reference implementation of standardized open-source infrastructure built atop Open-APIs. prpl enables a service delivery ecosystem including innovative third-party applications that can be quickly and easily deployed across different CPE platforms.

For more information, visit: https://prplfoundation.org/

