SANTA CLARA, Calif., October 13, 2021 – The prpl Foundation, an organization dedicated to carrier-grade CPE software in open-source, will give the first ever public preview of its prplWare Broadband CPE stack at Broadband World Forum (BBWF), October 13th-14th 2021.

The demo will show a real Home Gateway running prplWare with carrier-grade remote Management features (TR-069/TR-181), producing a complete topology map of its home network.

prplWare’s Life-Cycle Management (LCM) feature demonstrates how operators can transform their Home Gateways into a true home application delivery platform. From the cloud, operators can download apps and services to prplWare-based Home Gateways, then manage the entire life cycle through installation, execution, and updates.

“The prpl community is delivering the carrier-grade gateway stack that operators have asked us for,” said Len Dauphinee, President of prpl Foundation. “The prpl Foundation remains focused on delivering its new release of prplWare at the end of this year and we’re excited to show a first glimpse of what we are building to BBWF attendees.”

The prpl Foundation is all about open APIs and Open-Source to drive scalability. We invite new members to collaborate in eight working groups to drive the open-source CPE community. Memberships are available at Silver, Gold, and Platinum levels, offering inclusive options for the broader ecosystem.

Live demonstrations of prplWare will be available at booth C9 at the BBWF 2021 event in Amsterdam. To book a virtual demo, please visit the website here: https://app.swapcard.com/event/broadband-world-forum-2021-1.

prpl Members exhibiting at BBWF in Amsterdam this year:

ADB, C6

Assia, B4

CommScope, D7

F-secure, C1

Genexis/Iopsys, C19

Kaon Broadband, A16

Sam Seamless, D8

SoftAtHome, C9

ENDS

About the prpl Foundation

The prpl Foundation is a collaborative community dedicated to Open-Source and Open-APIs, with particular focus on carrier-grade software for Broadband Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) as specified by Operator members. prpl Foundation brings together Service Providers, OEMs, system integrators, chip vendors, and application developers to harmonize home network architecture, then commonize a reference implementation of standardized Open-Source infrastructure built atop Open-APIs. prpl is enabling a Service Delivery Ecosystem including innovative third-party applications that can be quickly and easily deployed across different CPE platforms. Its 40 members worldwide include BT, Claro, DTAG, Orange, and Vodafone.

More information at https://prplFoundation.org/

prpl Press Contact: press@prplfoundation.org