PwC’s Infinite Financial Solutions for Banking, in collaboration with FintechOS technology, helps institutions improve customer experience and innovate rapidly at reduced cost



London, 09 March 2023 – FintechOS, a leader in fintech enablement, is to collaborate with PwC to support its new digital banking solution: Infinite Financial Solutions for Banking. Powered by Microsoft’s Cloud for Financial Services and leveraging FintechOS’s technology platform, the solution enables financial institutions to accelerate digital transformation and elevate customer experience in a cost-effective way.



Infinite Financial Solutions for Banking combines proven cloud-based technologies, cutting-edge fintech innovation, and deep industry insight and understanding, as well as broad experience across strategy, regulation, controls, and cybersecurity. By simplifying fintech development and deployment, and greatly reducing the time required to develop new services, the solution enables institutions to accelerate the launch, servicing, and expansion of their financial products and services.



With the aim of creating exceptional customer experiences and delivering rapid innovation for financial services providers, all at reduced cost, PwC and FintechOS are collaborating to enable the dynamic orchestration and hyper-personalisation of digital customer journeys. FintechOS has a proven track record of helping financial institutions to quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively launch personalised and differentiated financial products and customer journeys at scale.



For Infinite Financial Solutions for Banking, the FintechOS platform will:



● Act as the integration and orchestration layer, simplifying and enabling connections with a wide variety of systems, such as identity verification, Open Banking, payments, and neo-core technologies

● Provide a low-code/no-code approach to configure and update financial products and to create data-driven customer journeys, avoiding dependency on scarce technical talent, and

● Enable PwC to launch new, innovative solutions with financial customers in fewer than 12 months while reducing total cost of ownership by up to 40%.



In addition to PwC’s deep digital banking expertise, the solution also leverages Microsoft’s Cloud for Financial Services to provide a single customer services platform and support hyper-personalisation.



“FintechOS enables our clients to create hyper-personalised digital customer journey experiences and access a rich catalogue of configurable banking service capabilities. Through its powerful low-code design studio, FintechOS allows business teams to dynamically change customer journey flows, business rules, and customer personalisation. This is a unique combination and a game-changer in driving business agility,” said Mike Kennelly, Senior Director at PwC.



“FintechOS can plug in anywhere in the tech stack, working with existing and legacy technologies,” said Mike Hughes, Vice President, Product Marketing at FintechOS. “This enables PwC – with its Infinite Financial Solutions – to bring together best-of-breed cloud services, integration and orchestration layers, and deep digital banking know-how to help institutions pioneer new products and services.”



About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 152 countries with over 327,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. More information: www.pwc.com/structure. © 2023 PwC. All rights reserved

About FintechOS

FintechOS is the leader in fintech enablement, with a mission to make fintech innovation available to every company. The FintechOS platform simplifies and accelerates the launching, servicing, and expansion of financial products and services, helping businesses recognize value 5 to 10 times sooner than with other approaches: with FintechOS, companies can get up and running with new financial solutions in as little as 12 weeks.

Unlike others, FintechOS breaks data free from the core, enabling the creation of personalized and differentiated products and customer journeys at scale. FintechOS connects with any ecosystem tech or service – financial and non-financial – and can plug anywhere in the tech stack, working with existing and legacy tech that companies want to keep.

A global employer co-headquartered in London and New York, FintechOS customers range from globally strategic companies like Groupe Société Générale, Admiral Group, and BPCE Oney, to game-changing players like Vibrant, eMag, and Howden. Its partners include both niche consulting agencies and global consulting firms and systems integrators, including Deloitte, EY, and PWC.