Innovative regeneration for handball players



Schluechtern, April 26, 2023 - Reboots equips the national teams of the German Handball Federation with innovative devices so that players can return to their peak performance more quickly. These include the U21 men's home World Cup, the 2023 Women's World Cup and the 2024 men's home European Championship.

Fast starts, stops and turning movements put a lot of strain on the muscles and joints of handball players. The regeneration products from the German company Reboots help the national teams of the German Handball Federation to regenerate more effectively and to achieve long-term athletic success.

Reboots-x-DHB

Dr. Philip Lübke, chief association physician of the German Handball Federation, says: "Handball has a strong influence on body and mind, challenges and encourages; from youth to senior national teams. An essential part of maintaining and promoting performance is recovery. With Reboots, we have a partner on our side who can support our national teams very well with the high load and the necessary regeneration, so that our top players can maintain and even increase their performance in the long term. The whole team is very happy about the cooperation."

Diverse products sharing the same goal

The compression massage of the Recovery Pants helps players to eliminate waste products that accumulate in the muscles during high exertion. Targeted compression allows the muscles to recover better and more efficiently. The result: accelerated regeneration, minimized risk of inflammation and injury, and increased performance in the long term.

Reboots also brings expertise in power napping. This can have a profound impact on alertness and athletic performance. With the Reboots Recharge Set, players can give themselves a short rest before competitions to achieve mental clarity and improved concentration.

Press contact: Georgina Gerasimidis, pr@reboots.de, +4915737949504