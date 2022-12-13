Redgate Software, the leading database DevOps solutions provider, announced today a series of upcoming releases which will help organizations and businesses standardize and streamline cross-database development. Prompted by the growing use of different database types within IT departments and the increase in Open Source adoption, the move will reduce the difficulties faced when managing the development and deployment of changes across multiple database platforms at the same time.

The popular Open Source tool, Flyway, which standardizes migrations across more than 20 different databases and platforms has seen its PostgreSQL capability significantly enhanced, for example. The Enterprise edition already brings version control, the auto-generation of migration scripts, continuous integration and repeatable deployments to SQL Server and Oracle databases. It now provides the same end-to-end pipeline for PostgreSQL, and the development team is working towards full support for MySQL to enable a consistent DevOps experience for the top four relational databases.

The same support for multi-databases also features in Redgate Clone, Redgate’s latest database provisioning solution. It will enable copies, or clones, of SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL, and MySQL instances to be spun up in under 60 seconds, providing compliant test data on demand, saving time and disk space and standardizing test data management processes across teams. Clones can also be used to provide a complete back end for application testing, and support for containerized workflows with Kubernetes is now provided.

To help IT teams monitor and manage their increasingly complex database estates, the capability of SQL Monitor is being further enhanced. It already enables entire SQL Server estates to be monitored from a single pane of glass, whether databases are hosted on-premises, in the cloud or both. Support for PostgreSQL is now in public preview, giving early access to real-time performance monitoring, alerts and diagnostics for both SQL Server and PostgreSQL in the same at-a-glance, side by side view.

The need for such a cross-database development approach was highlighted in Redgate’s 2021 State of Database DevOps report, which showed that 70% of businesses had more than one database management system in use, and 48% had teams working on three or more different databases. That finding has been validated by other research including the 2022 Stack Overflow Developer Survey, which revealed that many individual developers are working with more than one type of database.

Teams are now using a wide range of database environments, partly driven by the move to the cloud and partly by the huge variety in the different types of data being stored and what it’s used for. Even if an organization has standardized on one relational database management system for their most critical data management, for example, it's likely they have at least one other system in place for other specific use cases.

This specialization is further reinforced by a shift to microservices architectures, where organizations no longer need a single database to support many types of data and access, but can instead pair a database with the microservice it enables.

As Jakub Lamik, Redgate CEO, concludes: “The move away from monolithic database estates to choosing the best database option for a particular use-case enables developers to improve the time to market and the performance of the applications they’re working on. It also increases the pressure on IT teams which have to manage multi-database environments. Coming into 2023, we’re now helping organizations to ease the complexity with a portfolio of cross-platform tools.”

