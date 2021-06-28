UKCloud is first tech firm in the UK to achieve Social Value Quality Mark Level 2 extending its leadership in social quality excellence, delivering positive measurable impact for the UK with new independent report and partner charter.

London – 28th June 2021 – UKCloud, the multi-cloud experts dedicated to making transformation happen across the UK public sector, has today announced it is the first UK tech firm to achieve SVQM Level 2 – a mark that recognises the highest known standards in values-led business. UKCloud has released the independent report, ‘Measuring what matters’, which has been independently published by Social Value Business.

SVQM Award

New measures to deliver value to society through public procurement came into effect on 1st January 2021. Welcoming the new rules, the Cabinet Office’s Julia Lopez MP said, “Value to the taxpayer should lie at the heart of our procurement decisions. Too often, however, ‘value’ has been narrowly defined by price without taking into account other important factors such local jobs or apprenticeships, the care that companies show the environment, or the number of SMEs involved in their supply chain. We want to see a greater variety of companies deliver government contracts, from every corner of our country - not just because that benefits local economies and communities but because it helps diversify our risk, create a more resilient supplier base and deliver some of our critical priorities.’’

Throughout its history, UKCloud has remained focused on doing what’s right and became the first UK technology company to be awarded SVQM Level 1 earlier this year. Following a lengthy process of reviewing, measuring, and forecasting the social and local value generated, UKCloud has now become the first UK technology company to be awarded SVQM Level 2.

The award was presented by Leo Docherty MP and Richard Dickins, Managing Director of Social Value Business on Friday 25th June at UKCloud’s offices in Farnborough. On presenting UKCloud with its award, Leo Docherty said ‘“It has never been more important than now for local businesses that can, to put their shoulder to the wheel and help grow the economy, help communities recover from Covid and commit to environmental responsibility. The award of the Social Value Quality Mark to UKCloud is a very welcome commitment on UKCloud’s part to its local community”.

This award comes just one month after UKCloud announced its renewed support for ‘build back better’ with a significant investment in jobs, skills and infrastructure.

Julia Lopez MP, Parliamentary Secretary at the Cabinet Office said, “I am delighted that UKCloud’s positive impact on the community and its commitment to “doing the right thing” for its customers, partners, suppliers and staff has been independently recognised in this way.”

The ‘Measuring What Matters’ report contains the following below key findings -

UKCloud generates £1.43 of value for every £1 of revenue.

£388k of grants allocated through the UKCloud Foundation, with a forecasted social value of £2.35m for local charities and communities.

UKCloud’s volunteering programme delivered 488 hours to the local community.

It has spent almost £100k on over 400 training and professional qualifications for employees.

In 2019/20 UKCloud offset 214 tonnes of carbon on behalf of its customers.

It supports the UK economy by spending £24.5m with UK suppliers generating a total local economic benefit of £43.2m.

68.8% of its supply chain are UK based SMEs with a local economic benefit of £13.3m.

It employs and sustains 248 UK based jobs and stimulating local economic benefit through a minimum of £5.2m employee salaries.

Richard Dickens, MD of Social Value Business said “UKCloud have shown true leadership through both its commitment to develop and deliver lasting social value and by becoming the first within the IT sector in the UK to be awarded the Social Value Quality Mark Level Two.’’

Earlier this month, the Cabinet Office published a new Procurement Policy Note which now requires suppliers bidding for major government contracts to commit to achieving Net Zero by 2050 and publish a ‘Carbon Reduction Plan’.

The SVQM report verifies that UKCloud were already Carbon Neutral and have been since 2014. Through a recently announced project with Co-forest, UKCloud is now in fact Carbon Negative, thus putting this UK sovereign cloud company 36 years ahead of government targets and 26 years ahead of their hyperscaler competitors.

David Kelly, Trustee at Co-forest said, “We’re delighted that UKCloud adopted Co-forest as one of its early supporters. Even from our initial conversation, we could tell that UKCloud wanted to go beyond sustainability as a box-ticking exercise and were more interested in how supporting projects which take a holistic view of carbon offset, environmental, and ecological challenges can genuinely effect change.

Co-forest is a UK first in bringing together likeminded organisations to protect land and plant new forestry locally to those partners, and our work is made easy by having organisations with the same forward-thinking mindset as we see in UKCloud.”

The independent report quantifies the value of UKCloud’s enduring commitment to its community of Industry Partners and how it has now further extended this by asking all of its partners to sign the Partner Charter which focuses on the following pledges:

Supporting COVID-19 recovery by helping local communities manage and recover from the impact of COVID, through the delivery of impact-driven innovative technology. Tackling economic inequality by creating new digital jobs and skills, as well as increasing supply chain resilience. Fighting climate change by reducing carbon emissions in support of the UK’s net-zero emissions pledge. Minimising the amount of e-waste sent to landfill through the refurbishment and repurposing of technology. Tackling workforce inequality and improving the health and wellbeing of the local community.

With 68.8% of its supply chain being UK based SMEs with a local economic benefit of £13.3m. – the charter gives a hint to how UKCloud help their SMEs generate such a huge benefit to the UK economy. Some of the SME organisations who have already signed up include Bellrock Technologies, Geoff Smith Associates, IMMJ Systems, Open Medical and Sundown Solutions.

If you would like to learn more about UKCloud and its commitment to social value, please download the report or visit the Social Value Page.

If you are a UKCloud Partner or would like to become one, please sign up to the Partner Charter or watch the on-demand Partner Charter Session.

For any other information, please contact: info@ukcloud.com



