The partnership expands the software firm’s presence into the African market while enabling Treten to deliver richer customer experiences

ZURICH, Switzerland (December 7, 2022) - SANDSIV, the global leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM) and Voice of the Customer (VoC) enterprise solutions, today announced it has entered into a new strategic partnership with Treten Networks Limited. The collaboration will expand SANDSIV's presence in the African market while helping Treten further enhance its reputation as a top network and security solutions provider across the African continent.

SANDSIV - Treten Partnership

Based in Lagos, Nigeria, Treten Networks is a customer-focused solutions provider that delivers state-of-the-art infrastructure, cybersecurity services, managed cloud services, and consulting services to its vast network of partners globally.

The partnership will pair SANDSIV’s customer experience expertise as an international provider of the most innovative VOC enterprise solution, sandsiv+, with Treten’s capabilities in IT solutions, services, consulting, and software development built for today’s increasingly demanding IT environment. Through this partnership, SANDSIV will help Treten drive better business outcomes through deep customer insights while both companies will expand and extend their services across the African market.

Since its founding in 2010, SANDSIV has earned a reputation for being a global leader in customer experiences. The firm won the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Award for Leadership in the European VoC Industry, recognized for its modern IT architecture that enables worldwide public and private cloud and on-premise deployments and seamless integrations with complex IT ecosystems, as well as its multi-language analytic capabilities for real-time sentiment analysis and topic detection.

SANDSIV has also been recognized by Software Reviews for its client-focused service excellence. Backed by its renowned reputation and industry awards, SANDSIV is steadily growing its partner ecosystem with skilled CX consultants, IT service providers, resellers, and technology vendors worldwide.

“We welcome Treten Networks to the sandsiv+ family and are looking forward to an exciting new partnership that expands both of our presences in the African market,” said Frank Warnsing, founder and head of strategic alliances of SANDSIV.

For more information about SANDSIV’s partner program, please reach out to partner@sandsiv.com.

To learn more about SANDSIV and its award-winning, highly secure VoC solutions for medium and large companies with complex business needs who want to grow and improve customer satisfaction, visit https://sandsiv.com/.

About Treten Networks Limited.

Treten is an ICT Solutions and Enterprise Security Services company whose purpose is to aid clients in solving their real business challenges through provision of sustainable game-changing technologies and solutions.

About SANDSIV

SANDSIV is a Swiss software provider located in Technopark Zurich, Switzerland’s main technology hub. Listed as a leading VOC vendor in Gartner’s recent VOC Market report, SANDSIV has built its reputation in delivering its state-of-the-art Voice of the Customer enterprise solutions “sandsiv+” to advanced CX teams at leading organizations throughout EMEA, including leading companies in the telco, financial services, utilities, retail and transportation sectors.

About sandsiv+

sandsiv+ captures, analyses, integrates, improves, and measures the customer experience. Introduced in 2014, the next-generation CX solution harmonizes data from any direct or indirect channel, and generates inferred data using artificial intelligence. Its analytical features are built on advanced AI technologies including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Machine Learning, providing for the increasingly unsupervised production of faster and more accurate actionable insights, and allowing organizations to act responsively and plan wisely. The solution supports complex integration, customization and configuration.

