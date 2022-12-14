For the second year in a row, the company positioned highest for agility and product-farsighted vision compared to 13 other CXM suppliers

ZURICH, Switzerland (December, 14 2022) – SANDSIV, a leading provider of Customer Experience Management (CXM) and Voice of the Customer (VoC) solutions, wins the Frost & Sullivan 2022 award for leadership in the European VoC industry for sandsiv+, its fully integrated, end-to-end enterprise-grade AI-powered platform. This recognition, based on a recent analysis of the European Voice of the Customer (VoC) solutions market, makes SANDSIV the #1 vendor in Europe for two consecutive years.

SANDSIV awarded 2022 Product Leader in European VoC Industry by Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan's report analyzed the top 14 industry players in Europe based on product quality, responsiveness to customer needs, growth potential, and financial performance. According to Frost, "SANDSIV’s agility and farsighted vision truly demonstrate its focus on delivering customer value by shifting its technology architecture. The company is well positioned as a product leader in the European market with its cutting-edge deep machine learning and NLP technologies."

One of SANDSIV's key competitive differentiators is that it provides an easy-to-use, self-service, no-code solution for the complex VoC industry, enabling customers to maximize product capabilities. By capturing different types of VoC and customer feedback from multiple channels and sources, it can manage complex data streams, perform a range of advanced analytic capabilities, and provide in-depth visualizations of customer interactions to facilitate rapid and informed decision-making.

SANDSIV has invested significantly in the development and integration of its products and solutions’ architecture. Unlike other competitors that offer multi-tenant clouds, the company provides a multi-single-tenant cloud architecture, providing security and personalization while not neglecting scalability and the total cost of ownership.

“The company works hard to position itself as an innovation leader with customer-centricity at heart. Having developed one of the most precise deep learning-powered engines for topic detection and sentiment analysis, the vendor focuses on transformers, a new NLP model generation that allows high translation precision. This layered analytics provision interacts with CRM and marketing automation, making it SANDSIV’s competitive advantage,” said Ankita Singh, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan applauds SANDSIV's foresight in designing a comprehensive training and onboarding program and consistent customer care with the unique goal of improving overall satisfaction. The Analyst also commends the Swiss company for the internal VoC program in which the sales and customer success teams discuss all inquiries and backlogs.

“Technology innovation and time to value have always been at the core of our DNA - We believe in our ability to bring cutting-edge solutions to market quickly and our vision for the future is why we were named a leader," said Federico Cesconi, CEO and co-founder of SANDSIV.

Frost & Sullivan's recognition of SANDSIV's leadership was also significant for the company's inclusion in two other major 2022 reports. The "Global VoC Analytics Growth Opportunities'' sees SANDSIV among the top 10 VOC tools globally for capturing customer sentiment in end-to-end digital journeys. The "Frost Radar: Global VoC market" includes SANDSIV among the top 10 VOC providers globally according to a Growth Index (GI) and an Innovation Index (II).

A complimentary copy of the 2022 European Product Leadership Award is available at: https://sandsiv.com/frost-sullivan-voc-leadership-award-2022/

To learn more about how SANDSIV helps companies consider the voices of their customers in everything they do, please contact us at sales@sandsiv.com or visit https://sandsiv.com/product-overview-sandsiv/.

About Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About SANDSIV

SANDSIV is a Swiss software provider located in Technopark Zurich, Switzerland’s main technology hub. Listed as a leading VOC vendor in Gartner’s recent VOC Market report, SANDSIV has built its reputation in delivering its state-of-the-art Voice of the Customer enterprise solutions “sandsiv+” to advanced CX teams at leading organizations throughout EMEA, including leading companies in the telco, financial services, utilities, retail and transportation sectors.

About sandsiv+

sandsiv+ captures, analyses, integrates, improves, and measures the customer experience. Introduced in 2014, the next-generation CX solution harmonizes data from any direct or indirect channel, and generates inferred data using artificial intelligence. Its analytical features are built on advanced AI technologies including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Machine Learning, providing for the increasingly unsupervised production of faster and more accurate actionable insights, and allowing organizations to act responsively and plan wisely. The solution supports complex integration, customization and configuration.

