The cooperation between the two customer-oriented companies will bring the VoC (Voice of Customer) technology of SANDSIV to Germany to create added value for I-CEM partner companies.

ZURICH, Switzerland (January 17, 2023) – SANDSIV, the global leader in enterprise solutions for CXM (Customer Experience Management) and VoC (Voice of the Customer), today announced a strategic partnership with i-CEM, the Institute for Customer Experience Management, from Hamburg. SANDSIV and i-CEM will combine expertise, industry knowledge and years of success to bring their bold visions of customer experience to life.

SANDSIV is a new partner in the network of the i-CEM initiative

i-CEM and SANDSIV, both driven by customer excitement and innovation, share a common goal of enabling companies to create exceptional omnichannel experiences. The i-CEM is a professional organization that combines innovative technologies and know-how to guide German companies through the CX transformation and generate new levers for growth and competitiveness. SANDSIV, on the other hand, with its business-ready sandsiv+ platform, is a technology leader and pioneer in the industry with numerous global awards, the most recent of which recognized the Swiss company, as the number one Voice of the Customer solution provider in Europe in 2022 according to Frost & Sullivan.

SANDSIV joins the I-CEM network reinforcing its position in the German market - where it has been present for more than 10 years with success stories in the telecommunications, financial services and retail sectors - and with a willingness to identify emerging areas and develop innovative solutions accordingly.

Rainer Kolm, owner of the Institute for Customer Experience Management (i-CEM), is pleased to welcome SANDSIV as a new company in his network. He declares:

“I am very excited to be working with SANDSIV to add value to our partners in the DACH region. I am confident that our network will make the most of this partnership and I am proud to have on board an international player like SANDSIV, who is a pioneer in the CX space and offers a unique software solution.”

SANDSIV is very attentive to the needs of its customers and partners in the DACH region and their demand for state-of-the-art solutions. In order to meet these requirements, SANDSIV is committed to offering the highest possible level of security through its information security and data protection portfolio. In addition, the modern architecture of sandsiv+ and the flexible and scalable deployment ensure the highest quality and efficiency for both partners and end-users.

Frank R. Warnsing, Head of Sales, Strategic Alliances & Co-Founder at SANDSIV, is also looking forward to the upcoming collaboration:

“We’re thrilled to start a collaboration with I-CEM, such a heavy hitter and innovator in the DACH region where SANDSIV was born and has been growing for years in order to bring its international experience and serve the specific needs of this region.

Last but not least, there are interesting cooperation opportunities with other network partners who can access our expertise and are looking for experienced technology providers in the field of intelligent automation in the Customer Experience.”

To learn more about SANDSIV and its award-winning, highly secure VoC solutions for medium and large companies with complex business needs who want to grow and improve customer satisfaction, visit https://sandsiv.com/

About I-CEM

The Institute for Customer Experience Management is a network of experts and technology providers in the field of innovative customer relationship management. They bring research, technology and consulting together for their partners in order to develop new, future-oriented solutions tailored to your needs.

About SANDSIV

SANDSIV is a Swiss software provider located in Technopark Zurich, Switzerland’s main technology hub. Listed as a leading VOC vendor in Gartner’s recent VOC Market report, SANDSIV has built its reputation in delivering its state-of-the-art Voice of the Customer enterprise solutions “sandsiv+” to advanced CX teams at leading organizations throughout EMEA, including leading companies in the telco, financial services, utilities, retail, and transportation sectors.

About sandsiv+

sandsiv+ captures, analyses, integrates, improves, and measures the customer experience. Introduced in 2014, the next-generation CX solution harmonizes data from any direct or indirect channel and generates inferred data using artificial intelligence. Its analytical features are built on advanced AI technologies including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Machine Learning, providing for the increasingly unsupervised production of faster and more accurate actionable insights, and allowing organizations to act responsively and plan wisely. The solution supports complex integration, customization, and configuration.

