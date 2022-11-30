Global program enables SANDSIV partners to take advantage of pioneering CX technology best rated in the world

ZURICH, Switzerland (November 30, 2022) - SANDSIV, a global leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM) and Voice of the Customer (VoC) business solutions, today announced the enhancement of its Partner Program, expanding its global reach and enabling partners in EMEA, APAC, and LATAM to offer the company's technology products as part of its service portfolio, thereby enlarging its offerings to its customers.

SANDSIV successfully expands its Partner Program across the globe

SANDSIV continues its growth trajectory by selectively adding innovative partners since the earliest launch of the program in 2014. Now, by entering new markets, the network will expand its value to both customers and partners worldwide. Partners will continue to operate autonomously, maintaining full control of their new and existing customer relationships, and will increase their value by joining SANDSIV's global ecosystem of expertise, tools, and support to deliver better experiences.

"SANDSIV partners can easily leverage the power and prestige of SANDSIV's innovative customer intelligence solutions while still managing their clients, giving them exciting new paths to profitability," said Frank R. Warnsing, Head of Strategic Alliances and SANDSIV co-founder. “Our new program is already proving successful, as we are working on closing several contracts with new partners across the globe, expanding our footprint in EMEA, South America, and APAC. We are excited to see how our program will help our partners meet their business goals through our fully integrated enterprise-grade - end-to-end - Voice of the Customer software solution and deep industry expertise."

Partnering with SANDSIV gives access to sandsiv+ VoC platform, recognized globally by Infotech and in Europe by Frost & Sullivan and positioned highest for self-service use, innovative features, AI technologies, and deployment on the cloud of the client’s choice or on-premise. Through the power of a modern, secure architecture and a comprehensive set of integrations, SANDSIV enables companies to easily automate CX processes through a single platform.

“sandsiv+ is an exceptional product because it strikes an admirable balance between complexity and simplicity and can support businesses of any size, geographical location, and vertical,” said Federico Teveles - Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

With its modern program approach, SANDSIV enables companies to engage in different business models based on their strategy and expertise. Reselling, consulting, and technology are the partnership types available in the program, giving participants the freedom to choose the one that best suits their business needs.

The program is ultimately designed to get partners up and running rapidly, allowing them to achieve their business objectives more quickly. By joining SANDSIV’s partner program, companies gain access to a wide range of industry-leading tools and resources to open new revenue streams. SANDSIV also invests in its partners’ success with sales, customer service, and IT training; professional certification as sandsiv+ users; and a dedicated department specifically designed for them.

To learn more about SANDSIV’s partner program and to become part of the SANDSIV family, visit https://sandsiv.com/partners/.

# # #

About SANDSIV

SANDSIV is a Swiss software provider located in Technopark Zurich, Switzerland’s main technology hub. Listed as a leading VOC vendor in Gartner’s recent VOC Market report, SANDSIV has built its reputation in delivering its state-of-the-art Voice of the Customer enterprise solutions “sandsiv+” to advanced CX teams at leading organizations throughout EMEA, including leading companies in the telco, financial services, utilities, retail, and transportation sectors.

About sandsiv+

sandsiv+ captures, analyses, integrates, improves, and measures the customer experience. Introduced in 2014, the next-generation CX solution harmonizes data from any direct or indirect channel and generates inferred data using artificial intelligence. Its analytical features are built on advanced AI technologies including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Machine Learning, providing for the increasingly unsupervised production of faster and more accurate actionable insights, and allowing organizations to act responsively and plan wisely. The solution supports complex integration, customization, and configuration.

CONTACT: Silvia Bellò

PHONE: +41 43 205 2132

EMAIL: silvia.bello@sandsiv.com