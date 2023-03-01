200-cabinet, 441sqm data centre, designed built and delivered on time and in budget for leading edge and colocation service provider.

1 March 2023 – London, UK – Secure I.T. Environments Ltd, one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced the handover of a 1MW, 200 cabinet, data centre design and build project for Proximity Data Centres, a UK-wide provider of edge data centre and colocation services.

Proximity data centre site

Designed, built and project managed by Secure I.T. Environments, the new facility was built into the ground floor of an existing building containing data centres, and is 441sqm in size. The perimeter of the data centre was based on a 60 minute fire-rated modular wall and roof construction, which included a separate UPS and switch room located in another area.

The Mechanical and Electrical (M&E) specification was designed to comfortably handle a constant 1MW load, based on 200-cabinets at 5kW per cabinet. The modular design of the M&E infrastructure means that components can be added to support the needed load in incremental phases to match the IT load.

Energy efficient N+1 air conditioning, was supplied and installed throughout the installation, as well as Novec fire suppression and VESDA detection, extraction systems, environmental controls and security systems, including CCTV, door access systems, intruder alarms and leak detection.

The project included the management of planning permission applications for all plant equipment on site, and ensuring compliance with development, health & safety, and building control regulations at every stage for both construction and fire safety compliance. A full-time project team was allocated to the project, conducting regular inspections to ensure contract specifications and quality were maintained.

John Hall, Managing Director, Colocation at Proximity Data Centres, said, “This was a significant expansion of the data centre services we offer at a key site, and we wanted to ensure the best possible outcomes. The data centre has been designed to achieve the best possible annualised PUE and Secure I.T. Environments has done an excellent job of delivering the project, handling every aspect of construction, installation and testing.”

Chris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments, added, “It is always great to work with clients that are truly committed to having the most energy efficient data centres. Having complete ownership of a data centre project, means we can ensure the most efficient build programme, and for our clients means they have only one place to go to get things done and discuss progress. It is great to be handing over this data centre to Proximity on time, in budget, and to a world class specification.”

About Secure I.T. Environments Ltd

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised, and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.

The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education, and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation, and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.



Secure I.T. Environments’ primary aim is to ensure that clients’ critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment. To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.

About Proximity Data Centres

Proximity Data Centres operates a rapidly growing trusted network of regional carrier-neutral edge data centres across the UK. These allow clients to locate their data in local markets, close to the data end user. By choosing Proximity’s network of edge data centres enterprise, public cloud and content service provider organisations maximise competitive edge through reduced latency, enabling improved response times and reduced transit costs.

The company is fully committed to providing energy efficient and sustainable facilities which are built to tier 3 industry standards and are ISO 9001, 14001 and 27001 compliant. Full on-site support, transition and onboarding is provided to customers. For maximum convenience, a straightforward customer contracting model is provided with a single set of SLAs covering one or multiple sites, as required. Scope of services is tailored to suit regional demand.

