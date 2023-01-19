London and Chicago, 19 January 2023 Leading sustainability technology company Sedex is pleased to announce the appointment of Maurizio Capuzzo as Chief Marketing Officer. Based in North America, Capuzzo joins the company’s leadership team to further advance Sedex’s mission of making global supply chains more socially and environmentally sustainable.

Capuzzo is an award-winning marketing executive with over two decades of leadership experience in marketing, strategic planning and delivering results for technology brands. His strong track record of success in the tech industry includes senior roles steering global strategies at some of the world’s most recognisable brands, including Motorola, Poly-HP, and Lucent Technologies.

As environment, social and governance (ESG) and operating responsibly become increasingly critical, Capuzzo will lead Sedex to reach more businesses to benefit from its powerful platform, data insights and services to meet their sustainability goals. He comes to the business as Sedex hits more than 75,000 members across 180 countries, supporting businesses globally to improve their sustainability and impact.

Jon Hancock, Chief Executive Officer at Sedex, says: “We’re delighted to welcome Maurizio as the newest addition to our global leadership team here at Sedex. His expertise in B2B marketing, sales enablement and branding strategy will surely make him a trusted advisor and a driving force for showcasing our unique value proposition worldwide.”

Maurizio Capuzzo, Chief Marketing Officer at Sedex, says: “Joining Sedex is an exciting venture for me, as the possibilities to further evolve Sedex's ESG and sustainability technology solutions are boundless. I'm honoured to be part of a leadership team that shares my values, reflected in Sedex’s vision and mission – with these core tenets we will work together to achieve exceptional success.”

Amid a complex landscape of demands from investors, lawmakers and consumers, Sedex’s cutting-edge technology, insights and services remain the essential tools for businesses to drive supply chain sustainability and positive outcomes. Discover more about Sedex’s ambitious plans at the Xplore Sustainability conference in London on 22 – 23 March 2023.

About Sedex

Sedex is the trusted partner for ESG and responsible business. Our leading technology platform, insights, and services make it simpler for businesses to manage and improve environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and meet their sustainable supply chain goals.



Sedex has over 19 years of expertise and works with a community of 75,000 businesses across 35 diverse sectors globally, including some of the world’s most recognisable brands such as Reckitt, Nestlé, Molson Coors, Yum! Brands, Marks & Spencer, and John Lewis Partnership (JLP). We provide end-to-end supply chain solutions for all businesses, including SMETA, our world-leading audit. Visit our website for more information.