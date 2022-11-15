Sekura are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Global Telco Consult (GTC), a collaboration that will further enable the expansion of mobile intelligence data coverage direct from mobile operators across the globe.

The addition of further operator services in key international markets will enable the Sekura team to enhance its mobile data proposition for key partners and their customers, allowing our global customers to consume a wider range of global data through the single Sekura SAFr API.

Sekura & GTC

The addition of Sekura mobile intelligence data and professional services into the GTC consultancy proposition will enable an enhanced offering for existing and new GTC customers, complementing the current multi-region GTC telco offering with the capability to add mobile authentication, verification and fraud prevention tools to their existing portfolio.

“Global Telco Consult (GTC) is excited to add a new cutting- edge mobile portfolio element to our existing consultancy suite, and are very excited to be working with the Sekura team to build this capability moving forward” - José García Founder & CEO, GTC.

“We felt an instant connection with GTC as both our companies share similar values and company culture and we are very excited about future partnership opportunities” – Mark Harvey CEO, Sekura Mobile Intelligence Ltd.

About Global Telco Consult (GTC)

Global Telco Consult (GTC) is a trusted independent business messaging consultancy with deep domain knowledge in application-to-person (A2P) services. GTC provides tailor-made messaging strategies to enterprises, messaging service providers, operators and voice carriers. We have expertise in multiple messaging channels such as RCS, Viber, WhatsApp, Telegram and SMS for the wholesale and retail industry.

GTC supports its customers from market strategy through service launch, running the operations and supporting sales and procurement. The company started in 2016 with a mission to guide operators and telcos to embrace new and exciting opportunities and make the most out of business messaging. For more information or industry insights, browse through our blog page or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Sekura Mobile Intelligence Ltd

Working exclusively with Mobile Network Operators, and with coverage across five continents, Sekura Mobile Intelligence is the leading global provider of mobile data, providing trusted, secure, and easy-to-consume solutions for ID verification, anti-fraud, and secure online authentication use cases.

Sekura works with established KYC, identity verification and risk data providers who have already integrated into leading global brands with demand for mobile identity solutions. Through the integration of real-time mobile data into our partners’ existing services, Sekura enables them to extend and enhance their customer offerings into new services, use cases and geographies through the adoption of SAFr, our unique single standards-based, mobile intelligence API.

Media Contact:

Name – Linda Carter

Tel No – +44 7365 868 313

Email - linda@globaltelcoconsult.com