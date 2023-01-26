Central American retailer achieves >95% inventory accuracy across chain with item-level RFID

26 January 2023, Texas, USA - SML, a worldwide leader in retail RFID technology and solutions, today announces details of its latest deployment with Siman Group, the leading Central American department store. Following the implementation of SML’s item-level RFID solutions, Inspire™ RFID tags, and Clarity® enterprise software, Siman Group’s operational processes have seen a complete transformation in efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Siman initially reached out to SML in 2020, looking for a new approach to its inventory management systems as the retailer continued to expand across the Central American market. Following a consultation period that saw SML identify pain points and opportunities, the project began with a pilot in Siman’s El Salvador department store, which helped to identify its item-level inventory accuracy rate to be 65%.

Rolling out to Siman’s chain of department stores in Central America, with 15 large stores across El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Nicaragua, SML deployed Clarity® Item-Level RFID solutions to transform how the retailer tracked inventory across the chain and support other omnichannel operations such as Buy Online Pick-up In Store (BOPIS), and Click & Collect.

Commenting on the success of the project, Alejandro Choussy, Regional Logistics Manager at Siman, says: “The impact of the item-level RFID technology has been immediate. Across our stores we had an inflated view of our inventory levels, often leading to frustrations for customers and staff when products weren’t available. These issues have been completely eradicated with SML’s expertise, and we now have inventory accuracy levels of 95% and still climbing, allowing for smoother operations not only in-store but throughout our supply chain.”

Siman is now able to perform weekly stock counts of over 250,000 items per store, instead of the previous counts that were conducted twice per year.

Dean Frew, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of RFID Solutions at SML Group, adds: “We’re pleased to see the significant impact that item-level RFID has had across Siman Group’s business. RFID technology is tried and tested and has the power to completely revolutionize retailers’ approach to inventory management, as well as increase customer satisfaction immensely. We’re looking forward to seeing what’s next for Siman Group as they achieve more with RFID.”

For the full story, visit SML website to watch SML’s VIDEO with Siman Group.

-ENDS-

About SML

With a presence in over 20 countries, SML Group is the global end-to-end RFID and brand identification solutions provider, delivering proven results and rapid ROIs to brands in the new era of retailing. We offer innovative Inspire™ and EcoInspire™ labeling and packaging products, high-performance RFID tags and encoding services across industries. Our proprietary software, Clarity®, is the only item-level RFID solution that is engineered and deployment-proven for vertical retailers and brand owners with stores. As an invaluable partner of brands, SML is committed to developing tech-driven solutions that power brand transformation and prosperity. For details, please visit SML.com/rfid-software/.

About Siman Group

Siman owns and operates signature department stores and e-commerce sites in El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Guatemala under the 101-year-old Siman brand, and represents the Prisma Moda and Mac Cosmetics brands. Siman was founded on December 8, 1921, by Don J.J. Simán, a Palestinian emigre, and remains a family-owned company. For more information please visit: www.siman.com

Media Contact:

Jargon PR

Tel: + 44 (0) 1189-739-370

Email: SML@jargonpr.com