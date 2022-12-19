Leading Data Analytics Consultancy and Managed Service provider, Simpson Associates, are excited to announce they have moved into new offices in the historic York city centre!

Due to their continued growth, whilst also recognising that the pattern of working has changed significantly over the last 2-3 years, they have moved into a new office space, right in the heart of the city, that reflects their culture, whilst also supporting Simpsons ambitious growth over the coming years.

Simpson Associates leadership team, new office

Giles Horwood, Managing Director of Simpson Associates comments:

“Having always had our head office based in York, when the opportunity came up to move premises it was an easy decision to keep our roots in the beautiful historic city of York. We are delighted with the new space and look forward to welcoming clients to visit us in the new offices”.

Rachel Hillman, Finance & Operations Director of Simpson Associates comments:

“Simpson Associates’ people are at the heart of the business, which is why I’m so passionate to ensure we provide a workplace that’s an enjoyable place to be. Everything within the new design has considered our staff needs, in addition to its great location with excellent transport links.”

Flexible working is a key value for Simpsons, and post-pandemic the company very much encourages a hybrid approach to working. Recognising the benefits of both working from home, but also with others in-person, this was a driving force to find the right office environment for the Head Office that addressed the changing needs.



Working with a local supplier, Absolute Commercial Interiors, to provide a bespoke fitting service, the space now reflects what their staff need and provides a more suitable working environment. Space allowing hot desking, along with multiple meeting spaces including a variety of sound proofed hubs that can be used for video conferencing, have all been incorporated into the new design. In addition, it was important to Simpsons that the new office reflected the culture of their organisation - the interior design is now much more fitting for an innovative technology business like Simpsons. It will allow for creative thinking, but also encouraging the social aspect of working in an office that is so important.

The growth continues….

Not satisfied with opening one new office, Simpson Associates are also soon to be opening a second office that will be located in Sheffield.

About Simpson Associates

Simpson Associates are a leading data analytics consultancy and managed services provider based in the UK. With over 30 years of experience, they are well-versed in the variety of data challenges organisations face and have the technical expertise to develop the best bespoke solutions. Simpsons are a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Infrastructure, Data & AI (Azure), and Digital & App Innovation (Azure), and hold the Advanced Specialisation for Analytics on Azure. They are also an IBM Gold Partner and an Informatica Partner.

www.simpson-associates.co.uk

New Address: Suite 3B, 20 George Hudson Street, York YO1 6WR