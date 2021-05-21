Stuttgart. More than three months ahead of its scheduled world premiere at the IAA Mobility 2021 in September, smart is offering a first sneak peek at the design of its new all-electric SUV show car. The smart eSUV will be the first concept from smart Automobile Co., Ltd., a joint venture founded in December 2019 between Mercedes-Benz AG and Geely Holding Group. The first of the next-generation models will be a true smart SUV which embodies all that the brand stands for – progressive design, innovation, high tech and battery-electric driving.

Exploring new territory while staying true to its tradition: smart dared to be different from the very beginning. The unconventional concepts and ideas that solved problems with unique solutions before they became mainstream have captured the attention of the public for years. Now is the time to transform the brand – smart will grow up, from a one-car brand in the micro segment to one with a multiple-product portfolio, starting with a compact SUV.

smart allows first sneak peek at concept of new all-electric compact SUV

“The new smart SUV will be instantly recognizable as smart: ultra-modern, sophisticated and advanced in connectivity solutions,” said Daniel Lescow, Vice President Global Sales, Marketing & After-Sales smart Automobile Co., Ltd. “Most importantly, it will possess the ‘smartest’ of all characteristics: super-compact on the outside and big on the inside.”

Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler Group, added: “We took this great opportunity to restart the brand, and our eSUV concept embodies all of the new DNA of smart. It’s a visionary approach that creates a new identity for the brand. More beautiful, sportier and of course, much cooler than before. Icons like this concept have all the potential to turn smart into a leading design brand.”

The first-ever smart SUV will be targeted especially towards young families who seek sustainable electric transportation but want to remain urban avant-garde trendsetters. It’s based on Geely’s modular SEA high-tech platform (Sustainable Experience Architecture) and offers the perfect blend of innovative design and cutting-edge technology. The iconic exterior design, for which smart is known worldwide, comes from the Mercedes-Benz Design Network and remains recognizable – but with a completely renewed look. Design of the UI (user interface) and the UX (user experience) will also feature unique and even extravagant elements. Among those are details such as concealed door handles, illuminated elements and a large panoramic roof. The design language will be that of a high-tech battery-electric vehicle with a large, modern interior space and premium look and feel. Furthermore, the new smart will be a mobile tech device, with features such as voice control and a seamless digital key as standard on every vehicle.

Apart from the product offering, smart is also redefining its business approach towards more direct customer interaction and engagement. Principles in designing the new direct-to-customer sales model are based on a unified, transparent and stable pricing system. The very engaging customer journey across all touchpoints includes data-driven digital experiences as well as fully imbedded physical ones.

