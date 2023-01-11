The Enterprise-Class Solution Enables Retailers to boost Inventory Accuracy, Supply Chain Visibility and Customer Experience.

New York City, US – [January 11, 2023] – SML RFID, a global leader in delivering high-performance RFID solutions for the retail industry, will demonstrate its Clarity® Solution on Zebra’s TC21, TC52AX, and RFD40 in Zebra Technologies’ booth 3403 at NRF 2023. The NRF 2023 will be held from the 15th – 17th January at Javits Center, New York.

SML is the global leading provider of end-to-end item-level RFID technology to the retail supply chain. With 5,500 stores operating with its cloud-based item-level RFID software application suite, Clarity®, SML RFID allows retailers to boost inventory accuracy and enhance supply chain visibility.

With Clarity® deployed in over 5,500 stores, SML RFID currently has over two billion items under management and operates the largest global network of source-tagging service bureaus. As the leading technology provider behind the pragmatic revolution of retailing, SML RFID’s solution provides an efficient inventory management overview. Its Clarity® software is responsible for significantly reducing overstocked items through its 93-99% accurate view of inventory.

Dean Frew, Chief Technology Officer and Senior VP of RFID solutions at SML Group, comments: “We’re delighted to collaborate with Zebra Technologies at NRF 2022 to showcase how our Clarity® solutions work on Zebra’s TC21, TC52AX, RFD8500, and RFD40 Retailers have had to adapt significantly within the past year to serve their customers. As retail continues implementing solutions such as Buy-Online-Pickup-in-store (BOPIS), to meet changing customer demands, the need for greater inventory management and visibility has never been more critical.

SML RFID is also exhibiting at NRF 2023, showcasing its Clarity® solution at booth #54571. For more information or to set up an appointment at NRF 2023 with SML, contact info@sml-rfid.com.

About SML

With a presence in over 20 countries, SML Group is the global end-to-end RFID and brand identification solutions provider, delivering proven results and rapid ROIs to brands in the new era of retailing. We offer innovative Inspire™ and EcoInspire™ labelling and packaging products, high-performance RFID tags and encoding services across industries. Our proprietary software, Clarity®, is the only item-level RFID solution that is engineered and deployment-proven for vertical retailers and brand owners with stores. As an invaluable partner of brands, SML is committed to developing tech-driven solutions that power brand transformation and prosperity. For details, please visit SML.com/rfid-software/.

