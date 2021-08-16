Berlin, 16.8.2021 – softgarden, the recruitment software provider, has taken over absence.io in August. The company offers intelligent digital solutions for managing internal HR processes. With this acquisition, softgarden expands its portfolio with additional HR-related functions beyond recruitment.

absence.io currently provides SaaS solutions for digital personnel files, absence management and time recording for around 2,200 companies, mainly small and medium-sized enterprises. Its clients include check24.de, Doodle and Red Bull. Founded in 2014, absence.io has been part of Shore GmbH since 2017. Shore offers digitisation solutions for local service providers, retailers and craft businesses, and has over 100,000 users worldwide.

Synergies for clients

All employees of absence.io will be taken over by softgarden as part of the acquisition. Mathias Heese, softgarden CEO, will join the management board of the acquired company and continue its current business. Nothing will change for the clients of either absence.io or softgarden. From now on, however, clients of both companies will be able to opt for additional solutions which reasonably complement their existing offerings.

Simple processes with maximum usability

“absence.io puts an end to complicated internal HR processes and its simplicity means it fits very well with the softgarden culture,” says Mathias Heese. “Just like absence.io, softgarden also focuses on simple B2B processes with maximum usability. absence.io therefore perfectly complements the recruitment-oriented functions offered by softgarden with solutions for internal HR processes.”

A perfect partner in HR

“We are pleased that we have found ourselves a perfect partner for absence.io in the HR area,” says Nikbin Rohany, CEO of Shore. “Thanks to softgarden’s documented experience in the field of HR, and its reputation within the HR community, this company offers the perfect environment for the future development of absence.io.”

By taking over the absence.io client base following the acquisition, softgarden now has more than 3,500 clients, making the company one of the main players on the HR technology market in Europe.

About softgarden e-recruiting GmbH

softgarden offers companies a software for modern recruitment. Its solutions enable employers of all sizes and from every sector to attract the best candidates. The Talent Acquisition Suite is a comprehensive package that includes capabilities for managing candidates (ATS), sourcing and employer branding. Its recruitment system enables employers to reduce the application process time by more than half, while the Career Page Pro option allows them to quickly create a convincing conversion-oriented career page. The Feedback solution provides crucial benefits for an online reputation, with authentic reviews from candidates and new employees able to be generated and published automatically. Together with absence.io – a provider of internal HR processes that was acquired in 2021 – softgarden has more than 3,500 clients. softgarden operates in the DACH region, as well as in other European markets such as Poland, Spain and France. In 2018, Investcorp Technology Partners invested in softgarden to accelerate the company’s product development, organic growth and international expansion.

