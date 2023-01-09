Stans, Switzerland l 9 January 2023 – SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today unveiled a new brand identity and market positioning that reflects the company’s transformation over the last five years. During this time, SoftwareOne has evolved from a licensing reseller to a global software and cloud solutions provider that helps organizations unlock the value of technology. The rebranding will be rolled out across SoftwareOne’s 90 markets over the coming months.

Since 2018 SoftwareOne has expanded its professional and managed services portfolio organically and via acquisitions, adding over 5,500 new employees and tripling in size. Today, the company offers cloud and application services, SAP services, digital workplaces, security and FinOps as well as commercial software offerings such as IT Asset Management (ITAM), software sourcing and software publisher advisory. SoftwareOne has also developed vertical expertise in the construction, finance, government and nonprofit sectors.

“Our new brand reflects the all-in-one provider we have become”, said Dieter Schlosser, CEO of SoftwareOne. “The way organizations buy and manage software has been changing for years, driven by the move to cloud and an everything-as-a-service model. Drawing on our strong foundation and licensing expertise, we have built a holistic offering and an exceptional team of experts to serve our clients along their entire cloud journeys.”

The rebrand introduces a distinctive black and white logo, in which the word Software is incorporated into the word One, emphasizing that SoftwareOne brings to its clients the needed global and local reach, commercial (software) and technology expertise, and data insights with human expertise all-in-one. While the rebrand is seen on the company’s global website today, rebranding of local country websites and offices will be managed in stages to ensure a smooth transition across 90 markets.

“We’ve been characteristically humble about the fact that SoftwareOne is redefining how the world buys, builds and manages everything cloud. Now it’s time to celebrate this. After months of effort, we have arrived at a definitive market positioning, rearchitected offering portfolio and exciting new visual identity,” says Susanna Parry-Hoey, Chief Marketing Officer of SoftwareOne. “From independent advisory and full implementation to managed services, clients can pick and mix what they need. We want people to take another look at what we’ve become.”

Learn more at https://www.softwareone.com/en/blog/articles/2023/01/08/meet-the-new-softwareone

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareOne is a leading global software and cloud solutions provider that is redefining how companies build, buy and manage everything in the cloud. By helping clients to migrate and modernize their workloads and applications – and in parallel, to navigate and optimize the resulting software and cloud changes – SoftwareOne unlocks the value of technology. The company’s 8,900 employees are driven to deliver a portfolio of 7,500 software brands with sales and delivery capabilities in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at www.softwareone.com

