PC802 System-on-Chip and 5G NR software to power SOLiD Radio Units

Bristol, UK – Wednesday 16th November 2022 - Picocom, the 5G Open RAN baseband semiconductor and software specialist, today announced that SOLiD, a global leader in cellular in-building mobile coverage, has selected Picocom silicon and software to power its next generation of 5G Open RAN Radio Units (O-RUs).

Picocom and SOLiD

“SOLiD is at the forefront of, and continues to be committed to, being a worldwide leader in in-building cellular technology. Partnering with Picocom to purchase PC802 devices and license its 5G NR O-RU software gives us the confidence that SOLiD will maintain the edge over our competition. This agreement will enable us to be competitive in the ever-evolving Open RAN market with our next-generation O-RUs,” said HyunChae Kim, Vice President at SOLiD.

“It’s fantastic to be working with SOLiD, and I’m honoured that our silicon and software will be at the heart of future SOLiD Open RAN products. This positive news comes on the eve of PC802’s launch anniversary. We’re very pleased with the traction we are seeing and having SOLiD backing us publicly is a testament to that,” said Peter Claydon, President of Picocom.

PC802 is shipping in mass production quantities together with mature software for Open RAN Distributed Units (O-DU) and Radio Units (O-RU), as well as integrated small cells. In addition, PC802 supports both 4G LTE and 5G NR. For more information on Picocom’s PC802 5G small cell SoC, visit picocom.com/products/socs/pc802.

For more information on SOLiD, visit solid.com.

About Picocom

Picocom is a semiconductor company that designs and markets open RAN standard-compliant baseband SoCs and carrier-grade software products for 5G small cell infrastructure. The company, founded in 2018, has R&D engineering sites in Hangzhou and Beijing, China, and Bristol, UK. Picocom founding members have significant experience and track record in leading teams designing baseband infrastructure products. Picocom is a proud member of the Small Cell Forum and O-RAN Alliance wireless industry associations.

For more information, visit www.picocom.com

About SOLiD

SOLiD distributed antenna system (DAS) technology and O-RAN solutions enable indoor and outdoor cellular service at many of the world’s best-known and most challenging venues — from the busiest airports and subways to Fortune 500 corporate buildings, hospitals, hotels, universities, sports venues, government, industrial, and logistics facilities. SOLiD continuously innovates to deliver best-in-class modular solutions that scale to every need. For further information on SOLiD ALLIANCE 5G and GENESIS DAS in-building platforms, as well as Backhaul, Fronthaul, and O-RAN solutions, visit www.solid.com

