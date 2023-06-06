Maritime customer installation completed following successful sea trials of OneWeb LEO connectivity service

Oslo, Norway — June 6, 2023 — Speedcast, a leading communications and IT services provider, and OneWeb, the global low Earth orbit (LEO) communications network, jointly announced today the launch of OneWeb’s maritime LEO connectivity service. Following successful engineering trials, OneWeb’s maritime terminals have been installed on the RV Polarstern, in partnership with Reederei F. Laeisz and Speedcast, delivering the first fully managed service and support.

Speedcast customer Reederei F. Laeisz is a leading German shipping company with a diverse fleet of more than 30 vessels, with experience in conducting remote operations in the polar regions for more than 25 years. The Research Vessel Polarstern, managed by Reederei F. Laeisz and operated by the Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI), is a key player in Germany’s polar research and the designated resupply vessel for AWI’s Neumayer Station III, the base for German Antarctic Research. It has been in operations for more than 40 years in the Polar regions.

OneWeb’s maritime LEO connectivity service enables delivery of a high-speed, low-latency, globally consistent experience for customers – even in the most remote sea lanes and maritime communities.

In addition to the OneWeb LEO service, as part of a hybrid connectivity solution deployed on the Polarstern, Speedcast is also providing additional LEO-based and L-band services – integrated via Speedcast’s SIGMA network management platform for complete traffic prioritization. The fully managed solution is deployed to offer the Polarstern’s crew, as well as the scientific expedition participants from around the world, with high-throughput services for their operations in the North Sea, Arctic regions and all the way up to the North Pole.

In order to provide OneWeb’s low-latency broadband mobility service, Speedcast has deployed Intellian’s latest maritime user terminal, the OW70M. These exceptional terminals are some of the most network efficient in the OneWeb portfolio with the technology to deliver the highest bandwidth packages available to cruise, superyacht, energy, fishing and commercial shipping customers. The OW70M’s additional heating module allows it to withstand extreme temperatures of up to -40oC, ideal for Polarstern’s Arctic expedition. Speedcast and Intellian previously announced a multi-year partnership agreement in 2022.

OneWeb and Speedcast signed a distribution partnership agreement last year, provisioning the addition of OneWeb’s enterprise-grade, high-speed LEO connectivity to Speedcast’s Unified Global Platform (UGP), which is one of the largest technology-agnostic networks in the world. This integrates LEO as a connectivity pathway, joining GEO, MEO and 4G/5G for high-demand applications. Since then, successful customer trials have solidified the LEO service now offered for Speedcast’s maritime customers.

“We’re excited to partner with OneWeb on the first live deployment of its LEO maritime connectivity network for our customer, supporting the research efforts of AWI and international scientists aboard the RV Polarstern,” said Andre Eerland, Vice President, Commercial Maritime at Speedcast. “This project represents an important step forward in a changing industry landscape, where customers now have more options than ever to ensure reliable and seamless connectivity while operating in the most remote places on earth. We’re proud to work with innovative partners, such as OneWeb and Intellian, to deliver critical connectivity solutions as customers continue to embrace the benefits of multi-path, multi-orbit technologies.”

“Fittingly, in the light of Nor-Shipping’s overarching theme of #PartnerShip, OneWeb is launching its LEO connectivity services at sea hand-in-hand with our industry partners, who have years of experience in developing, deploying and servicing certified, scalable and responsible connectivity solutions to the maritime industry,” said Carole Plessy, VP Maritime and Europe at OneWeb. “OneWeb is working collaboratively with the industry and connecting customers via established industry expert distribution partners such as Speedcast.”

OneWeb’s maritime service offers +100mbps and more of enterprise-grade connectivity for applications at sea. The solution’s Service Level Agreement (SLA) model offers customers added flexibility, underpinned by guaranteed service levels defined by straightforward CIR (Committed Information Rate) and MIR (Maximum Information Rate) package options.

Learn more at Nor-Shipping 2023, June 6-9 in Oslo, by visiting OneWeb at stand #B03-14 and Speedcast at stand #B05-23.

###

About Speedcast

Speedcast is a leading communications and IT services provider, delivering critical communications services to the Maritime, Energy, Mining, Media, Telecom, Cruise, NGO, Government, and Enterprise sectors. The company leverages its global network platform to provide fully connected systems that harness technologies and applications to transform what remote operations can achieve. With the world’s most comprehensive network, Speedcast enables faster, seamless pole-to-pole coverage from a global hybrid satellite, fiber, cellular, microwave, MPLS, and IP transport network with direct access to public cloud platforms. The company integrates differentiated technology offerings that provide smarter ways to communicate and distribute content, manage network and remote operations, protect and secure investments, and improve the crew and guest experience. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

© 2023 Speedcast. All rights reserved.

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G. Find out more at http://www.oneweb.world.

About Reederei F. Laeisz

Reederei F. Laeisz is a diversified family-owned group of companies with a primary interest in shipping, trading and insurance. Since its founding in 1824, the company has focused on diversification and even today the individual companies of the group operate independently of each other. Together with various group companies, Reederei F. Laeisz, is a fully integrated shipowner and ship manager, operating a fleet of pure car and truck carriers, LPG/ammonia, container and research vessels. Our aim is to be a safe, sound, reliable and efficient provider of maritime transport services. We are committed to upholding our values in all environments and over time. For over 25 years we have been active in the Arctic regions, managing stations and assets for public entities.

About the Alfred Wegener Institute

The Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI) conducts research in the Arctic, Antarctic and oceans of the high and mid-latitudes. It coordinates polar research in Germany and provides major infrastructure to the international scientific community, such as the research icebreaker Polarstern and stations in the Arctic and Antarctica. The Alfred Wegener Institute is one of the 18 research centers of the Helmholtz Association, the largest scientific organization in Germany.

About Intellian Technologies, Inc.

Intellian is driven by a passion for innovation and an agile responsiveness to customer needs. As the crucial link between satellite networks and millions of people on Earth, Intellian’s leading technology and antennas empower global connectivity across oceans and continents, organizations and communities. Strategic thinking, an obsession with quality and a proven ability to deliver enables Intellian to invent for the future, creating mutual success for partners and customers as the world’s connectivity needs evolve. For more information, follow @intellian and visit intelliantech.com. Intellian Technologies Inc. is listed on the Korean Stock Exchange, KOSDAQ (189300:KS).