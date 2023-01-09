Dedicated facility at Speedcast Australian teleport provides high-security access to SKYNET military communications satellite over the region

Sydney, Australia - January 10, 2023 - Speedcast, a leading communications and IT services provider, has been awarded a contract extension by Airbus to provide gateway hosting services offering secure access to its SKYNET military satellite system from the Asia-Pacific region. Airbus is the trusted partner for the UK’s secure military satellite communications program.

In 2016, Speedcast built two 11m antenna systems at one of its leading teleport facilities in Australia and has successfully provided secure hosting and maintenance services since that time. This contract award extends this successful partnership.

In 2019, Airbus celebrated a remarkable 50 years of providing global secure military satellite communications to the UK Ministry of Defence, marked by the 50-year anniversary of the first SKYNET satellite.

“Australia is an ideal geographical location to access the SKYNET fleet from the Asia-Pacific region, and Speedcast’s facility serving this project is rated Tier 4 by the World Teleport Association, so it’s one of the best in the Eastern hemisphere,” said James Trevelyan, Senior Vice President of Enterprise and Emerging Markets at Speedcast. “Australia is also a Five Eyes intelligence alliance partner.”

