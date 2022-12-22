UK entries for the World’s Best Nurse award have been extended to 10th January 2023

Nominations can come from members of the public wishing to celebrate their NHS heroes, or from nurses themselves

The winner will be announced on International Nurses Day (23rd May)

22nd December, London: Brits looking to spread the festive cheer this Christmas can do so by recognising their nursing heroes and their invaluable contribution to healthcare across the UK. The public is being given the chance to enter nurses who have gone above and beyond in their duty of care, in the search to find the world’s best nurse.

Aster Global Nursing Award

There are two routes for nominations. Members of the public can put forward their nursing heroes, who will then be alerted and given the opportunity to complete their entry. Alternatively, nurses can apply directly. One winner globally will receive more than £200,000 as prize money.

Created by leading integrated global healthcare provider, Aster DM Healthcare, the awards recognise the immense role played by nurses in the NHS, global healthcare systems and in society as a whole. Entries are open to the public for registered nurses across the UK with nominations closing on 10th January 2023.

The 2023 Aster Guardians Global Nursing Awards are the biggest in the world. Honouring our champions of compassion, they recognise the phenomenal contribution of nurses to the NHS and global health. The winner will be announced on International Nurses Day 2023 (12th May) at a ceremony in London.

Last year’s winner, Kenyan nurse, Anna Qabale Duba, was chosen from among 24,000 other nurses by a grand jury of leading healthcare experts. Anna set up a school in her home village of Torbi, to promote literacy and was recognised for her outstanding efforts in campaigning against early marriage and female genital mutilation (FGM). Using Aster Guardian prize money, Anna has established the Qabale Duba Foundation which educates parents across Kenya about key sexual and reproductive health issues.

Nominations will be judged by a grand jury comprising Prof. Sheila Tlou, co-chairperson of the Global HIV Prevention Coalition; Dr J Carolyn Gomes, special advisor on external relations, ProActividad; Howard Cattan, chief executive officer of the International Council of Nurses (ICN); Prof. James Buchan from the WHO Collaborating Centre for Nursing.

Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “As a leading healthcare provider in India and the gulf, we understand the passion nurses put into their profession and how much they care for their patients. The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Awards shine a spotlight on the champions of compassion and highlight the immense contribution they make to global health. We’re delighted to host the event in London, bringing together and celebrating the global nursing community.”

Entries are open until January 10th 2023 and applications and nominations can be made at: https://apply.asterguardians.com/

The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award was first announced on International Nurses Day 2021 as an initiative by the group to recognise the contribution of nurses to mankind and to the healthcare community. The inaugural award ceremony was held in Dubai on International Nurses Day in May 2022.

ENDS

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 29 hospitals, 121 clinics, 421* pharmacies, 17 labs and 109 patient experience centers in seven countries, including India. We have over 27,200 plus dedicated staff including 3,441 doctors and 7,901 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.