Fruitful cooperation of the two leading European providers efficiently addresses the needs of German operators for open fibre-optic solutions

Kranj, Slovenia, and Berlin, Germany, 6 December 2022 – S&T Iskratel, the leading European broadband-solutions provider, and AVM, one of Europe's leading manufacturers of products for broadband connections and the digital home, today announced they have successfully achieved interoperability of S&T Iskratel’s XGS-PON Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) with AVM’s FRITZ!Box, an integrated access device with built-in XGS-PON frontend.

The two major European vendors joined forces again with their flagship XGS-PON products, S&T Iskratel’s Iskratel Lumia C16 and AVM’s FRITZ!Box 5530. This follows the two companies' previous successful interoperability announcements, such as GPON interoperability in 2019.

Iskratel Lumia C16 is a compact 16-port Combo PON OLT, able to serve up to 4,096 users over XGS-PON. Its record-low energy consumption helps operators cut energy bills, implement their sustainability strategy and reduce their impact on the environment. The unique dual nature of Iskratel Lumia C16 facilitates a controlled and cost-effective virtualisation. It allows operators to skip hardware-upgrade cycles which slashes their capex and delivers the lowest possible five-year TCO, resulting in cost savings from 30% to 70%. Iskratel Lumia C16’s industry-leading temperature range from –40 °C to +65 °C makes it deployable at central office and in less controlled remote locations such as street cabinets.

FRITZ!Box 5530 Fiber integrates a router and a fibre optic modem (Optical Network Terminal) as a combined device and is connected directly to the optical fibres. This saves electricity and ensures easy and convenient operation. Internet, Wi-Fi, streaming, telephony, Smart Home and much more – FRITZ!Box Fiber is the perfect choice for all fibre connection types. The BBF.247 certification for XGS-PON fibre optic technology and the certification from the Broadband Forum (BBF) for GPON technology confirm the conformity with important standards and thus the smooth operation of FRITZ!Box in the different fibre optic networks.

Dr Mitja Golja, S&T Iskratel’s Director of Business Development at Business Unit Broadband, said: “Our superior fibre-access platform repeatedly proves its versatility to operate with leading ONTs in the market. The interoperability with AVM is another milestone in providing an open portfolio that fits the needs of fibre-optic providers in Germany.”

Henning Kroll, AVM’s Product Manager Fiber Optics, adds: “With the FRITZ!Box 5530 Fiber, providers can offer customers a product directly at the connection that is easy for users to operate and enables a range of services such as streaming, cloud gaming, VPN, data transfer, telephony and Smart Home to be integrated and scaled as desired. The BBF.247 certification from the international Broadband Forum confirms seamless deployment for high-performance fibre optic networks.”

More information on the companies' interoperable XGS-PON portfolio is available at S&T Iskratel and AVM webpages, or at Connected Germany 2022, which takes place at Mainz Congress from 6th to 7th December 2022 in Mainz, Germany.

About S&T Iskratel

With 75 years of experience, S&T Iskratel is the leading European provider of smart, safe and sustainable solutions for a better-connected world. Formerly known as Iskratel, the member of Kontron Group nurtures its own development and manufacturing centres, including at the headquarters in Kranj, Slovenia. More than a thousand employees develop high-quality products and support customers in over fifty countries worldwide. Dedicated to drive sustainable progress of society and improve quality of people's lives, S&T Iskratel delivers broadband solutions that continuously reduce operators' environmental impact and energy consumption.

About AVM

AVM is one of Europe's leading manufacturers of products for broadband connections and the digital home. FRITZ! brand products are easy to use for everyone. They enable fast internet access, easy networking, convenient telephony and versatile Smart Home applications. The FRITZ!OS software regularly offers new features and keeps all FRITZ! products up-to-date and secure. Since starting out in Berlin in 1986, AVM has focused on developing innovative in-house products.

