Operators can avoid costly hardware investments when virtualizing and upgrading their fibre networks to meet faster broadband requirements for homes and businesses thanks to the latest release of two new top-of-the-line, multi-terabit Optical Line Terminals (OLTs).

The staggering 1.4 Tbps uplink capacity of the new Iskratel Lumia T6 makes it the world's fastest shelf-based PON OLT allowing for a seamless technology upgrade in the same chassis when new PON generations are available. With 800 Gbps per subscriber blade and 3.4 Tbps switching capacity, Iskratel Lumia T6 will easily support 50GPON and 100GPON, in addition to current 10-gigabit PON technologies such as Combo PON and XGS-PON.

The company has also announced the launch of its Iskratel Lumia T14, a super-scalable, high-density OLT, able to host present and future PON technologies. While Iskratel Lumia T6 can serve over 20,000 users with its 80/64 ports, the bigger Iskratel Lumia T14 can provide PON connectivity to more than 50,000 users with its 208/192 Combo PON ports.

Along with the OLTs’ high speeds, service providers can now expand their networks seamlessly and increase their overall number of subscribers in both urban and rural locations.

“Services such as video conferencing, 4K video streaming, gaming and cloud storage are all gaining popularity rapidly, creating a rising demand for data rates for a reliable performance,” said Simon Čimžar, CTO, Business Unit Broadband at S&T Iskratel. “The outstanding uplink capacities of our new OLTs are the fastest way to unlocking a greener future, due to full compliance with the EU Code of Conduct on Energy Consumption of Broadband Equipment, fundamental in enabling operators to reduce energy costs and their impact on the environment.”

“The new OLTs can support both, the current and next-generation PON technologies. Moreover, it is designed for virtualized operation on the same hardware which guarantees operators the return and safety of their investment,” added Čimžar.

The industry-leading temperature range from –40 °C to +65 °C means that S&T Iskratel’s Lumia OLTs can be deployed both at the Central Office and in less thermally controlled remote locations such as street cabinets.

The new additions to the portfolio will be exclusively showcased at the FTTH Conference in Madrid, from 18th - 20th April 2023. S&T Iskratel's experts will be on hand at stand G12 to provide further insight.

ABOUT S&T ISKRATEL

With 75 years of experience, S&T Iskratel is the leading European provider of smart, safe and sustainable solutions for a better-connected world. Formerly known as Iskratel, the member of Kontron Group nurtures its own development and manufacturing centres, including at the headquarters in Kranj, Slovenia. More than a thousand employees develop high-quality products and support customers in over fifty countries worldwide. Dedicated to drive sustainable progress of society and improve quality of people's lives, S&T Iskratel delivers broadband solutions that continuously reduce operators' environmental impact and energy consumption.

