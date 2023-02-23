High Wycombe, UK, 23 February 2023 At EuroShop 2023 (26 February - 2 March 2023), international POS hardware solutions provider Star Micronics will be demonstrating its latest Point of Sale solutions at Hall 6 / B23.

Introducing a variety of new products for retail and hospitality POS as well as self-service kiosks at the event, Star’s commitment to creating innovative solutions alongside its renowned expertise within the growing European kiosk market has led to successful integrations of both its Sanei and packaged printer ranges. Food ordering kiosks for QSR will be demonstrated by partners Evoke and Varyon on the stand.

Star Micronics at EuroShop 2023

Expanding its offering to existing retail and hospitality partners as well as new labelling markets, Star will be exhibiting its latest printer, mC-Label, which is ideal for a wide range of applications and environments including food labelling in QSR, retail, healthcare and logistics. Part of Star’s popular mCollection, this versatile printer can print on a variety of media including die cut, linerless and continuous labels. Offering flexible connectivity including USB-C, LAN and Star CloudPRNT™, the printer is designed to work with traditional systems, network, web-based systems or connected to Apple, Android or Windows tablets, where the printer’s USB-C port can power and charge the device as well as provide network tethering to the tablet via Star’s SteadyLAN+ technology.

Furthermore, Star’s new TetherLAN technology included with the mC-Label allows a tablet or device with an active cellular (4G, 5G) or WiFi connection to share that connection with the mC-Label printer. This enables the printer to then print directly from cloud-based services, including StarPrinter.Online, whilst also enabling remote management and diagnostics, as well as making any supported, connected USB peripherals “Cloud Enabled”.

Building on its POS printer expertise, Star has expanded its portfolio to encompass a range of POS peripherals. As a result, businesses can develop POS systems in the knowledge all products and peripherals are successfully integrated and provided by a single manufacturer. At the event, Star will be exhibiting its range of versatile tablet stands for retail and hospitality POS, visitor management and self-service applications, alongside its CD4 series of cash drawers.

The universal mEnclosure tablet holder for a wide variety of Apple, Android and Windows tablets provides a versatile and secure solution that is compatible with the new range of mUnite stands. Available in black or white, the mUnite stands maintain a clean design, concealing all the cables that keep devices connected whilst routing power supplies under the counter to recapture space in busy environments. With desk mounted, wall mounted and floor standing versions available, the mUnite stands offer a flexible solution for retail, hospitality, visitor management and any environment in which customer interaction is key.

The new CD4 series of cash drawers is available in two sizes for medium and high cash volume applications. With a black or white finish and stainless steel front design, this series complements the Star printer and mUnite tablet stand range and provides the versatility retail and hospitality businesses demand.

Alongside hardware, Star offers additional software and integration tools for enhanced connectivity. Star’s CloudPRNT technology benefits retail and hospitality by enabling customer orders to be sent directly to the printer from an online ordering service or app, eliminating the need for an additional tablet in the store, bar or restaurant.

For a fully managed service, Star will be demonstrating its unique StarPrinter.Online dedicated service for businesses to manage the printer estate with minimal setup time and cost as well as near zero integration. This allows printing direct from an ordering website through the REST API or direct from the page with JavaScript, or even via email. The ordering service can not only communicate directly with the printer to create print jobs but also receive the status of the printer estate. Thanks to an online dashboard, users have an overview of all devices and activity including reliable tracking of print jobs with notification of device status changes, barcode scans, new device connections to a group, etc. Additional printers and peripherals can simply be added without the need for server upgrades.

“At EuroShop 2023, visitors to the Star stand will witness an extensive range of innovative and versatile POS solutions”, states Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA. “Designed for businesses of all sizes as well as a variety of applications, Star’s solutions successfully provide the flexibility and unique features required for both traditional and omnichannel POS environments.”

About Star Micronics

Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.

-oOo-



For further information, please visit www.Star-EMEA.com or contact:

Claire Smith

PR Manager

Star Micronics EMEA

Tel: +44 (0)1494 471111

Email: csmith@Star-EMEA.com