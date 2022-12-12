New partnership will empower customers to quickly build, optimise, and deploy production-quality ML model code within Starburst

London, UK; 12th December 2022: Starburst, the analytics anywhere company, today announced a new partnership with TurinTech, the award-winning leader in AI-powered code optimisation, to make it easier to develop quality ML code at speed to drive intelligent business decision-making while saving costs.

Starburst helps companies unlock the value of distributed data by making it fast and easy to access. With TurinTech’s evoML platform, which enables businesses to build machine learning model code from raw data, Starburst customers will be able to build and deploy machine learning models within the Starburst database and benefit from quicker actionable insights, while keeping costs low.

By automating the entire data science pipeline, TurinTech's evoML platform will reduce the time it takes to analyse Starburst data from weeks to days. Additionally, users will gain full control over the model code in order to improve customisation and transparency. As data migration between layers is minimised during model development, customers will also benefit from overall time and cost savings.

Toni Adams, SVP of Alliances at Starburst, commented: “With quick access to all of your data and without the complexities of data migration and copies, we are committed to enabling our users to make smarter decisions. This is why our partnership with TurinTech is so promising. TurinTech's evoML platform will elevate data analysis and empower customers to do more with their data.”

Dr Leslie Kanthan, CEO and co-founder at TurinTech, added: “Our partnership with Starburst enables enterprises to quickly develop and deploy production-quality AI code, enhancing business value with higher efficiency. This partnership will give users full access to top-quality AI code, empowering them to have full transparency. Customers will save time and cost of AI with our co-offering, something that will be extremely important in the coming months as businesses everywhere try to thrive in the recession.”

To learn more about TurinTech, visit the website here: https://www.turintech.ai/

To learn more about Starburst, visit our website: www.starburst.io/

-ENDS-

About TurinTech

TurinTech is the leader in code optimisation for machine learning and other data-heavy applications, helping businesses become more efficient and sustainable by accelerating time-to-production and reducing development and compute costs.

Powered by proprietary AI research, TurinTech’s evoML platform empowers businesses to automatically 1) build efficient ML model code from raw data 2) optimise the performance of existing ML model code and 3) optimise the speed of generic code.

Learn more about TurinTech

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn and Twitter

Media Contact

Leah Jones, CommsCo

ljones@thecommsco.com

+44 (0)20 3697 6680

About Starburst

Starburst is the analytics engine for all your data. We provide the fastest, most efficient analytics engine for your data warehouse, data lake, or data mesh. We unlock the value of distributed data by making it fast and easy to access, no matter where it lives. Starburst queries data across any database, making it instantly actionable for data-driven organizations. With Starburst, teams can lower the total cost of their infrastructure and analytics investments, prevent vendor lock-in, and use the existing tools that work for their business. Trusted by companies like Apache Corporation, Comcast, Doordash, FINRA, Marks and Spencer, and VMware, Starburst helps companies make better decisions faster on all data.

To learn more about Starburst, please visit our website: www.starburst.io/

Learn more about Starburst

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn and Twitter

Media Contact

Tucker Hallowell

Inkhouse

starburst@inkhouse.com

339-368-2290