Madrid, February 21, 2023 - Summa Networks, the Subscriber Data, Policy, Identity and Connectivity Management solutions company introduces a new brand identity as part of the ongoing product evolutions of its portfolio.

Summa Networks is the market specialist in Subscribers, Policy, Identity and Connectivity Management software. Today it announces the availability of new products in its portfolio to confirm its commitment to the strategy of becoming the Extended and Converged Control Plane provider for mobile operators.

Summa Networks logo

The new elements in the portfolio are a AAA (Authentication, Authorisation, Accounting) for voLTE/voWiFi communication, 5G EIR, PCRF (Policy and Charging Rules Function) and PCF (Policy Control Function) to determine policy rules on, respectively, 3G/4G and 5G and a NSS-AAF (Network Slice Specific Authentication and Authorization Function) for 5G.



Summa Networks’ solution already includes UDM/UDR, AUSF, UDSF, HLR/HSS, EIR, ENUM which cover Subscriber Data Management features from 2G, 3G, 4G, up to 5G-NSA. All elements are available as a single software suite, but can also be installed as stand-alone on any carrier mobile core.

By adding together all the elements in a single software suite, Summa Networks is introducing The Extended and Converged Control Plane, a key building block of a multi-generational mobile core providing interworking between 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G-NSA and 5G.

Next to these product evolutions, in 2022 Summa Networks had launched voLTEinabox, a plug & play VoLTE and VoWiFi solution that softens the complexities for carriers to implement VoLTE and VoWiFi.

Javier Martin, CEO of Summa Networks, said: “We started the company seven years ago to provide HLR/HSS functions to mobile operators of all sizes. Since then we have grown our offer with more and more functions and features to guide carriers in their transition to 5G. These additional evolutions in Summa Networks’ portfolio fit in our strategy of becoming the extended and converged control plane provider for mobile operators. This is a giant leap for our customers as now they can rely on our solutions to build a fully convergent and interoperable core”.

Summa Networks celebrates the availability of the new elements in its offer with a new brand identity. The new logo will be visible at the MWC show in Barcelona (27 February - 2 March).

About Summa Networks

Summa Networks is the market specialist in Subscriber, Policy, Identity and Connectivity Management solutions. Our mission is to guide carriers of all sizes and types in their transition towards 5G and beyond, while they still need to operate on 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G NSA. Our trusted extended and converged control plane solution, including an HLR, HSS for LTE, HSS for IMS, UDR, UDM, AUSF, PCRF, PCF provided in a single piece of software, has a numerous set of features like AUC, EIR, DNS/ENUM, Lawful Interception (HSM), AAA, NSS-AAS. Cost-effective as software optimizes the use of hardware resources, our solution is suitable for MNOs, MVNOs, MVNE/As, Private LTE, IoT networks and Secure communications.

www.summanetworks.com

Press contact Summa Networks

Francesca Rigamonti – Marketing Director

T +31 6 86851392

E francesca.rigamonti@summanetworks.com