The sharing of frequency bands using dynamic spectrum coordination systems (DSMS) will be the only way to cope with the surging demand for mobile connectivity, was the conclusion of the first of three ground-breaking reports on the benefits of spectrum sharing presented on the first day of the 2023 DSA Summit.

According to the Director of the Wireless Future Project at the New Americas Open Technology Institute, Michael Calabrese, DSMS are already proving successful at managing real-time assignments in shared bands and to protect incumbent operations (such as military and public safety systems) from harmful interference. The institute’s new report highlights examples of licence-exempt sharing of the 6 GHz and other bands currently under consideration for sharing managed by DSMS, as well as the potential for database-assisted sharing in satellite bands, particularly in non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) constellations.

Mexico should follow the lead of other nations in North and South America and open up the 6 GHz band for free use - at least in the short term - was the conclusion of report from digital policy strategy firm SMC+. The ‘Estimation of the Impact of Different Scenarios for the 6 GHz Band in Mexico’ study, commissioned by the DSA, details unique quantitative and qualitative research into the benefits the population of Mexico would receive through opening the 5925-7125 MHz frequency, based on current trends and particular circumstances of the region.

“Both the AFC whitepaper and the Mexico study are clear indicators of the technological economic benefits the full 6 GHz band can enable”, said DSA President Martha Suarez. “We hope the findings of both studies will persuade regulators and governments alike to embrace free use and unlicensed spectrum to bring a prosperous future for countries around the world”.

If the full 1200 MHz band was allocated to spectrum in Chile the benefit to the economy by 2031 would amount to $45.185 billion U.S dollars, according to Telecom Advisory Services who presented findings from their ‘Assessment of 6GHz in Chile’ report at the Summit, making spectrum allocation the obvious choice for Chile to advance their digital goals.

The reports were presented against the backdrop of several insightful discussions that took place during day one of the Summit. Wi-Fi technologies such as 6E and 7, dynamic spectrum access, and the role of Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) were some of the key focuses. Day two consists of private sessions, reviewing technical studies, best practices, and shared knowledge from regulators from across the globe, including the Caribbean, North America, and the LATAM region.

Alongside the presentations, a landmark agreement between ABRINT, DSA, Broadcom and Cisco was officially signed for the first time at the Summit. The partnership will help expand wireless broadband access in Brazil through standard power unlicenced use of the 6 GHz band.

