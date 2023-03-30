New Vreneli coin defines a new class of investment by fusing physical and digital value

St. Gallen - A collaborative innovation, that could draw the attention of investors, tech freaks and art collectors, is Made in Switzerland and combines the traditional and the modern in a new edition of the popular Gold Vreneli coin. The new Crypto Vreneli bears an NFC chip. On reading out using an app on your mobile phone, you will be referred to a digital financial asset in a blockchain that cannot be altered and is not interchangeable. The new gold coin represents the fusion of two investment classes: the physical and the digital.

Christian Brenner

The unique nature of each individual Crypto Vreneli is shown in a pixel art graphic showing the classic Vreneli motif in multiple variations. A play on identities. Owners of the new Crypto Vreneli will benefit from added value through a so-called “Unlockable Content”. The Crypto Vreneli uses the principle of a so-called Non-Fungible Token (NFT) that is well-known in the crypto world. But, as physical value is being combined with digital value, it is “phygital” and represents a pioneering innovation in the investment classes known to date.

Word’s first “Phygital Asset Coin”

“The Crypto Vreneli is the world’s first Phygital Asset Coin, abbreviated PAC. So, the first hybrid value coin and a pioneering project for gold investors and collectors who would like to get one step ahead of conventional NFTs. The next evolutionary step: The fusion of two investment classes!” Christian Brenner, publisher of the Crypto Vreneli and CEO of gold trader philoro. Vivents by ArtDeal AG will be responsible for the creation, the design, as well as the technical implementation and the Web 3.0 placement.

Phygital is a conceptual fusion of the English adjectives physical and digital. “Phygital must not only be seen as one of the most significant buzzwords of the digital transformation, but also describes an attitude to life by means of which metaverse target groups would currently like to be addressed in innovative, complex consumer galaxies,” Vivents by ArtDeal AG founder and CEO Sarah Schlagenhauf believes.

The first limited edition of the Crypto Vreneli will launch with 100 coins available from 31 March 2023 in philoro’s online shops with delivery in Switzerland, Austria and Germany, as well as in philoro’s bricks and mortar outlets in Switzerland. Each coin is made of 31.1 grams of pure gold (one ounce). Entry value is 7,999 Swiss francs.

Digital Vreneli plays with identities

The NFT of the Crypto Vreneli is coupled with the gold coin in an Ethereum wallet (digital wallet). By scanning the NFC chip using the phone app, the owner unlocks their individual Crypto Vreneli in the blockchain. The digital Vreneli visualised in this way is unique for each coin. The artwork derived from the style of the famous CryptoPunks characters. The shifts in the classical Vreneli motif reveal a societal phenomenon – that the question “Who, or what am I?” is given a fluid answer in broad segments of society. Definitions are old hat. The Crypto Vreneli mirrors this freedom and the interplay of fluid identities in society.

Full information at https://philoro.ch/ueber-uns/presse/presseaussendungen/pressemappe/schweizer-goldhaendler-lanciert-das-crypto-vreneli and at https:// www.cryptovreneli.ch in both German and English.

- Pictures are available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Press Contact

Christian Brenner, CEO philoro Switzerland AG

christian.brenner@philoro.com

Christian Iten, PR Manager philoro Switzerland AG

christian.iten@philoro.ch

+41 76 548 47 44

Sarah Schlagenhauf, CEO and Founder ArtDeal AG / Vivents

+41 79 449 48 84

sarah@artdeal.ch



Melanie Guenthardt, Marketing Director ArtDeal AG / Vivents

+41 78 754 37 80

melanie@artdeal.ch