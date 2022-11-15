2022 November 15, Tokyo – Geo Climate Risk Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (GCRS), a solution provider, consultancy, and advisory services firm that focuses on natural hazards risk analytics and environmental and sustainability challenges, and Synspective, a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite data and solutions provider, are pleased to announce a new partnership for SAR-based analysis solutions for critical infrastructure and mining industries in India and across South Asia.

Under this partnership, GCRS and Synspective will join together to provide risk analysis solutions for critical infrastructure and mining industries to accelerate net-zero initiatives in the region. Also, GCRS will apply Synspective’s SAR satellite data to evaluate and map land subsidence/displacement along critical infrastructure systems and assets, including hydrocarbon and water pipelines, roads, and railway corridors. The two companies will pursue opportunities to estimate ground biomass using SAR data as well as develop near real-time predictive models to monitor floods and landslides.

G Prasad Babu, Founder and CEO of Geo Climate Risk Solutions Pvt. Ltd.: “Partnership with Synspective focus on infusing SAR technologies into our risk analytics solutions to provide resilient and sustainable solutions for critical infrastructure integrity, carbon off setting and disaster risk reduction. We will become global leaders in providing blended and innovative models.

Dr. Motoyuki Arai, Founder and CEO of Synspective: “Combining our SAR solutions with the expertise and knowledge of GCRS is truly the perfect match allowing us to enhance our offering to India and South Asia. We believe this will bring many benefits to our clients across various industries including utilities, mining and rail, and also contribute to building more resilient and sustainable communities in these areas.”

Synspective will be exhibiting at the Geo Smart India Conference located at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre from November 15-17. Visit booth No. 33 where representatives will be discussing the benefits of this newly announced partnership.

Synspective (https://synspective.com/) Synspective, established in 2018, is an end-to-end SAR satellite data and solution provider with the mission to realize a learning world for people to expand their capabilities and make tangible progress with new data and technologies.

With a SAR satellite constellation that enables high-frequency and high-resolution Earth observation, Synspective delivers satellite data and various solutions that combine SAR and IoT data with machine learning and data science techniques.

GCRS (https://gcrs.co.in/index.html) is a solution provider, consultancy, and advisory services firm that focuses on natural hazards risk analytics and environmental and sustainability challenges. Our risk analytics tools driven by geospatial technologies, AI and ML are capable of assessing natural hazard risk along critical infrastructure, at community level and regional levels. GCRS is an accredited company to carryout Groundwater Impact Analysis, Ground Water Modelling and Hydrogeological reporting for Industries, Infrastructure and Mining. GAIL (India) Ltd., a major Government of India Public Sector company in hydrocarbons, has invested in GCRS. GCRS is having R &D center at Technopark, IIT Kanpur and associated with Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society & Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy. GCRS derives its strength from a pool of highly experienced human resources within depth knowledge on issues related to environmental risks, management of natural resources, sustainability safeguards, policy framework, socio-economic analysis and capacity building.

