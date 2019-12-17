The contract, starting in January 2020, will combine maintenance services and upgrade works

London, UK, 17 December 2019: telent Technology Services Ltd (telent), a leading UK technology and network services company, has been selected again by Transport for London (TfL) to manage a wide and complex range of communication assets, including public address speakers, CCTV cameras inside and on buildings, customer help points and information displays.



The contract is for just over a seven-year period and will begin in January 2020. The contract combines maintenance services, system design and upgrade works to TfL’s communications systems across a vast array of environments and sites, including all London Underground stations, depots and operational buildings, TfL office buildings, bus stations, river piers, cycle hire stations and the London Transport museum.



This contract includes the management of security and access control systems, encompassing more than a quarter of a million assets across TfL’s estate, including at more than 270 underground stations and depots and at more than 80 bus stations and stands.



Steve Dalton, Managing Director, Transport at telent said: “We are proud to be one of Transport for London’s suppliers and look forward to expanding the scope of our previous contract with them. Using innovative approaches and with our experienced team, we continue to build on our market-leading whole-life approach, ensuring that we constantly deliver best value for both TfL and Londoners.”

With more than 30 years of experience in the transport sector and customers including Network Rail and Highways England, telent has maintained communication assets for TfL since 1996.

About telent

Dedicated to defining the ever-changing digital landscape, telent designs and delivers solutions and services that enable organisations to create, improve and maintain their mission critical communications networks.

Vital in the effective operation of the nation’s infrastructure and at the heart of many of the UK’s and Ireland’s best-known brands, telent operates within various industry sectors, including Transport, Service Provider, Public Safety, Defence, Government/Public Services and Enterprise.

telent’s industry expertise and professionalism make the company a partner of choice for organisations at the forefront of the digital revolution. telent was recently appointed as the new supplier to Highways England to operate and manage the National Roads Telecommunications Service, a vital component of the UK’s critical national infrastructure.

Clients include Highways England, Transport for London, Kent County Council, West Sussex County Council, Gloucestershire County Council, Network Rail, BAE Systems, BT, Interoute, London Ambulance Service, Merseyside Fire & Rescue, RNLI, Maritime Coast Guard Agency, Metropolitan Police, Sky, and Virgin Media.

Additional information can be found at www.telent.com.



