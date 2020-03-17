telent will provide CCTV support and maintenance as part of contract starting in April

London, U.K., 17 March 2020 – telent, a leading UK technology and network services company, has been awarded a contract to support and maintain CCTV for the Elizabeth line, the new railway line that will service London and the South East to increase rail capacity in the city.

telent logo

telent has been maintaining the system since May 2017 when the eastern section of the line from Liverpool Street to Shenfield opened. This new contract has been awarded by Transport for London (TfL).

“This contract is important to us and demonstrates our successful and longstanding commercial partnership with TfL,” said Reg Cook, Director of Asset Management at telent. “We look forward to continuing to play a key role in the development of TfL’s transport network and in the running of this new line.”

telent will support the Driver Only Operation (DOO) CCTV system, which allows the train driver to view images from platform cameras on in-cab monitors to ensure the safe departure of the train from the station.

The contract will be delivered by telent’s Asset Management team, which has over 20 years’ experience managing critical communications assets across TfL and the UK national rail and road networks.

The new agreement follows telent’s recent announcement of a seven-year contract with TfL to manage a wide and complex range of communication assets across TfL’s Underground and Surface estates.

The contract for the Elizabeth line will start on April 1 and run for at least five years. The Central section of the Elizabeth line is currently under development and is due to open from summer 2021.

The Elizabeth line will be a high frequency, high capacity service linking 41 stations over 100 kilometres from Reading and Heathrow in the west, through central London, to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east.

The project required 42 kilometres of new tunnels, ten new stations, over 50 kilometres of new track, integration of three signalling systems and upgrades across existing infrastructure.

For more information about telent’s latest work, please see: https://telent.com/.

- ENDS -

About telent

Dedicated to defining the ever-changing digital landscape, telent designs and delivers solutions and services that enable organisations to create, improve and maintain their mission critical communications networks.

Vital in the effective operation of the nation’s infrastructure and at the heart of many of the UK’s and Ireland’s best-known brands, telent operates within various industry sectors, including Transport, Service Provider, Public Safety, Defence, Government/Public Services and Enterprise.

telent’s industry expertise and professionalism make the company a partner of choice for organisations at the forefront of the digital revolution. telent was recently appointed as the new supplier to Highways England to operate and manage the National Roads Telecommunications Service, a vital component of the UK’s critical national infrastructure.

Clients include Highways England, Transport for London, Kent County Council, West Sussex County Council, Gloucestershire County Council, Network Rail, BAE Systems, BT, Interoute, London Ambulance Service, Merseyside Fire & Rescue, RNLI, Maritime Coast Guard Agency, Metropolitan Police, Sky, and Virgin Media.

Additional information can be found at www.telent.com.

Twitter: @telent_UK

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/telent

Media Contact

Proactive PR

Tel: +44 1636 704888

Email: telent@proactive-pr.com