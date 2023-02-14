14 February 2023 - One of the largest re-signalling schemes undertaken in the UK, the Cambridge Re-signalling project, will be supported by digital infrastructure specialists Telent for its telecommunication needs. The project will improve the reliability of the infrastructure and will therefore provide more certainty of trains running on time. Similarly, the reduced need for maintenance will lead to reduced costs of running the railway.

Telent’s customer, Alstom, was awarded a contract in early 2022 to replace the 40-year-old signalling system which covers 125 route miles in the Cambridge area. Telent’s selection as Alstom’s telecoms partner for Cambridge builds on their experience of working with Alstom to deploy their Smart Lock solution on the Paddington to Reading (P2R) project.

The Cambridge Re-signalling Relock Control project (C3R) will deliver state of the art signalling technology resulting in improved reliability and reduced maintenance, while providing a platform ready for digital technologies including the European Train Control System (ETCS).

A key part of the project will be the renewal of the telecommunications systems throughout the area, which is expected to take up to two years. Telent has been selected as Alstom’s telecoms partner, and will undertake the surveying, designing, installation and commission of the new telecommunications components.

“We’re proud to have been awarded this contract to work with Alstom on the C3R project. Telent has a good understanding of the technology used to update and maintain the telecom systems to ensure that they are efficient and reliable, and we look forward to being able to give the public more assurance that their trains will be running to time,” said MD of Telent Transport, Steve Dalton.

“We’re excited to see this project pan out over the next couple of years. It’s such a big-scale project which requires those with the best skills and knowledge of the technology to work with it, which is why we’re pleased to have Telent working with us.” said Regional Director Alstom, David Maddison.

