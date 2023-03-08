Plans to further its investment in Digital Twin Capabilities

FAIRFAX, VA., USA – 8 March 2023 – TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance, planning and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, has today announced its acquisition of 3D Ray-Tracing model from Wavecall. As the industry moves to modeling the environment using sub meter resolutions to support a new planning paradigm based on digital twin modeling, Wavesight delivers the speed and accuracy required to deliver on this new era of network planning and tightly integrate with the ASSET planning suite.

Wavecall has specialized in radio wave propagation for over 20 years and has supported several global operators including MTN, STC and Vodafone, to improve and enhance their network performance across various technologies. Dr Karim Rizk, Founder and CEO, will join TEOCO to bring further expertise to the Network Analytics team.

The WaveSight model has advanced capabilities to manipulate large areas of high-resolution GIS data sets, as well as support for creation of rapid visual representation within the ASSET suite. This furthers TEOCO’s commitment to evolve its RF planning capabilities to enable operators to create and leverage digital twin models of their network.

“This acquisition is a natural progression of our historical association with ASSET radio planning software,” said Karim Rizk, Founder and CEO, Wavecall. “We’re looking forward to joining the TEOCO team to further strengthen its network planning portfolio, and deepen its value to its global CSP customer base.”

“This acquisition in an investment in transforming our RF planning capabilities and to move deeper into the digital twin space. We’re excited to combine our expertise and bring innovative network design and planning to our customers as they progress on their 5G journey, and beyond” said Atul Jain, Founder and CEO, TEOCO.

