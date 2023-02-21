FAIRFAX, VA., USA – 21 February 2023 – TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance, planning and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, has today announced the launch of the latest version of the ASSET Suite, its leading radio network planning tool. ASSET 2022 Q4 contains enhanced features to further helps its CSP customers as they progress on their 5G journey.



ASSET is deployed by CSPs worldwide and is the most 5G ready planning tool in the market. The update adds several new capabilities that will play a pivotal role in CSPs’ ability to accurately plan, design, and roll out their 5G networks.

ASSET now brings enhanced scenario analysis modeling to support CSPs make network deployment decisions in an easy to use, accurate and efficient manner. The complexities of 5G requires planners to consider a much wider range of scenarios to make the right network design decisions. In addition, the accelerated pace of 5G rollout requires greater efficiency in this decision making process. The new release of ASSET transforms the modelling and comparison of the different network scenarios from a manual to an automated process, allowing network planners to reduce the time taken to create their optimum network designs. It also introduces more intuitive and powerful user interface, leveraging the latest User Experience (UX) best practices to support planners effectively analyze and compare different network scenarios for optimum planning.

In addition, the toolset addresses other critical elements of 5G network roll outs, including the support of modelling for 5G repeaters; enhanced FWA modelling, EMF analysis for site designs; and extended Automatic Cell Planning (ACP) targets and actions.

“We are committed to continuously evolving our tools to support our CSP customers as they roll out their 5G networks. We understand the challenges they face when it comes to ensuring they’re at the forefront of innovation, while maximizing monetization opportunities for current and future network assets,” said Shachar Ebel. CTO, TEOCO. “The enhancements made to this latest release of ASSET, alongside our comprehensive suite of RAN planning, optimization and assurance solutions, will be critical for CSPs to roll out networks in a way that is efficient and automated, delivering more value to their end-users.”

